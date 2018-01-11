Pinnacle announces Mats Wilander as brand ambassador

PRESS RELEASES

Multiple singles Grand Slam winner Mats Wilander joins Pinnacle as brand ambassador

London, 11th January 2018 – As it begins its landmark 20th year of operations, online bookmaker Pinnacle has reached a new milestone with the announcement of its first ever brand ambassador.

After an illustrious 16-year career as a professional, Wilander will produce educational content for Pinnacle’s Betting Resources portal – providing readers with unique insight into the game.

Paris Smith, Pinnacle CEO said:

“We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Mats. This move encapsulates Pinnacle’s emphasis on high performance. Whether it’s our product or the people that represent our brand, we want the best of the best.”

Wilander has already settled into his new brand ambassador role and written an in-depth 2018 Australian Open preview.

Mats Wilander, Pinnacle’s new brand ambassador commented:

“Having spent my fair share of time on the tennis court, I have developed unique insights into the nuances of the game. I’m very excited to be able to share some of those with Pinnacle customers for this year’s major tournaments, starting with the Australian Open.”



Pinnacle have celebrated the announcement with the launch of their “The €8,000 Slam” competition – giving customers the chance to win €8,000 for predicting the winner of Men’s and Women’s Australian Open singles tournament.

For more information about Pinnacle please contact press@pinnacle.com

Follow us @PinnacleSports

Comments