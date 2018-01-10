Exclusive ORYX Gaming content sweetens ComeOn! brands

PRESS RELEASES

January 10th 2018 – ORYX Gaming has successfully integrated and launched its proprietary and 3rd party content portfolio onto several of ComeOn!’s iGaming brands operated by XCaliber – both of which are part of the Cherry Group.

A wide range of casino games have gone live with Cherry casino, Sunnyplayer and Sunmaker. Games will be rolled out onto other sites including, EuroLotto.com, Euroslots.com and NorgesSpill.com further down the line.

Among ORYX’s third-party and proprietary games, Gamomat’s hugely popular Red Hot Firepot game feature is now available for Cherry Group’s inventory of brands. Firepot enhances a player’s experience by including a side bet jackpot feature and has had a significant impact on operator revenues.

Matevz Mazij, ORYX Gaming CEO said: “ComeON! are a hugely successful gaming operator and we expect this deployment to deliver strong results. Firepot jackpot features have proven to be a major revenue driver for our clients and we look forward to increasing their impact in the market”

About ORYX Gaming

ORYX Gaming is a leading turnkey solutions provider. The omni channel cross-product platform contains a mix of proprietary and 3rd party games for Casino, Slots, Live dealer content, Lottery, Poker, Virtual Sports and Instant game offerings. They offer the perfect blend of localized and exclusive content from the likes of ORYX, Gamomat, Kalamba and a number of standard integrations such as Quickfire, Netent, NYX, EGT, Amatic and Isoftbet to collate 5000 aggregated world-class game titles.

