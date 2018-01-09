Can Manchester City and Saracens overcome the odds?

PRESS RELEASES

Battle of English sport giants as leading players from football and rugby go head-to-head in a series of challenges

• Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho, Danilo and Nicolas Otamendi are among the City stars, whilst Saracens have Jamie George, Richard Barrington, Schalk Burger and Ben Spencer participating

• The ‘Overcome The Odds’ series has been created by leading Online bookmaker Betsafe, who sponsor both Manchester City and Saracens

8 January 2018: The Premier League runaway league leaders Manchester City are facing their biggest test of the season so far…in a series of challenges against current European Rugby champions, Saracens, to see if both teams can overcome the odds as stakes continue to rise during the series.

Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho, Nicolas Otamendi and Danilo lead the line for City, whilst Jamie George, Schalk Burger, Ben Spencer and Richard Barrington represent the Sarries. Ex-Manchester City goalkeeper Shay Given and former Saracens player Jim Hamilton act as captains for their respective teams.

Created by bookmaker and gaming company, Betsafe, with support from their UK agencies Fuse and Pretty Green, the content series contains a number of challenges include aiming kicks into a 20m high crane, taking shots at goal in the face of a wind machine, and catching balls through a wall of smoke.

In the first episode, ‘The Drop’, the Manchester City players are tasked with controlling balls of different shapes and sizes that have been dropped from nearly 20ft and trapping them into a tiny marked out space to complete the challenge.

Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/5D9CF_DX0gk

Nicola Fitton, Managing Director for Betsafe UK, Ireland and ROW, also added: “Football vs Rugby is a debate that is had throughout the UK.

As Manchester City and Saracens are both at the top of their respective sports, we wanted to push them both as far as we could to find out if they have what it takes to Overcome The Odds in a series of fun and engaging situations, which will be unveiled across the next few weeks. Betsafe are immensely proud of our association with both clubs.”

Known worldwide for premium sponsorships and innovative campaigns, the online bookmaker and gaming company will again this year support a number of sports stars and teams, including leading UFC fighter Conor McGregor, jockey Sam Twiston-Davies, and boxer Tony Bellew. A brand famous for engaging fans, Betsafe use their sponsorships to create exclusive and innovative content, while also offering fans bespoke betting offers.

For more information on the Overcome The Odds series and to watch the latest episodes please visit: https://www.betsafe.com/en/blog/sports/football/overcome-the-odds-manchester-city-v-saracens/

