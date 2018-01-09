Concessions, lease deals boost RGB International FY 2017 profit

CASINO

Malaysian-based game technology provider RGB International Bhd forecasts double-digit profit growth for fiscal year 2017, fueled by its five concessions and leasing deals in Asia.

The Star Online reported that the group expects its turnover to jump by MYR50 million (US$12.46 million) this year after signing concessions in Cambodia, Philippines, Timor Leste, Laos, and Nepal in 2016 and 2017.

Datuk Chuah Kim Seah, group managing director of RGB, announced that the company has sealed a deal to supply 900 new gaming machines to Donaco International’s Cambodian casino Star Vegas (DSV). The company has already delivered 80 of the 900 machines to DSV.

“Under the agreement we signed, RGB will also manage all the existing machines, which adds up to 1,500 units,” Chuah said, according to the news report.

Golden Sands Dili in Timor Leste and SKKS Slot Club in Laos have inked separate deals with RGB for the supply of 250 and 150 new machines, respectively. RGB is to deliver the machines to Golden Sands by the second quarter of 2018, while 60 units have already been delivered to SKKS Slot.

The company is also supplying 200 machines to Casino Royale in Kathmandu, Nepal, 60 of which have already been delivered, according to Chuah.

Meanwhile, Chuah said the state-run Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation has tapped RGB to supply a jackpot system that will connect the state regulator’s 160 gaming machines in 14 casinos nationwide.

RGB will also deliver some 679 machines and 25 card shuffling and chip sorting machines worth MYR92 million ($22.92 million) to an integrated resort in Vietnam by mid-April 2018, according to Chuah.

In the future, Chuah said the company plans to expand its business in countries that will benefit from China’s One Belt, One Road initiative.

“We expect these countries, most of which are locations where we already have a presence, to boom with investments that they will attract in the near future,” Chuah said. “This is why we are now recruiting new staff to handle the expansion of our business in the One Belt, One Road region.”

