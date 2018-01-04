Yggdrasil signs bet25.dk Denmark deal

PRESS RELEASES

4th January 2018 ­­– Yggdrasil Gaming has added another operator in Denmark after reaching an agreement with bet25.dk.

The brand, which is operated by Ecosys A/S, will gain access to Yggdrasil’s portfolio of award-winning slots, including Vikings Go Berzerk.

It will also enjoy the collection of in-game promotional tools, BOOST™ and social sharing tool BRAG™.

Yggdrasil CEO Fredrik Elmqvist said: “Agreeing another major operator partnership in Denmark further underlines the importance of this growing regulated market to Yggdrasil.

“We have enjoyed significant growth entering regulated markets in 2017, and it is clear our content is in high demand among operators and players in Denmark.

“We look forward to working alongside the bet25.dk team and helping them offer an even stronger content portfolio to their customers.”

bet25.dk Thomas Hartvig Petersen Casino Manager said: “Yggdrasil is a familiar name to online casino players worldwide, and we are certain our Danish players will enjoy their fantastic games.

“Expanding with innovative content is key to our strategy of offering our customers the very best casino experience, and Yggdrasil’s games will play a key role in this.”

Ecosys A/S recently agreed a conditional agreement to be acquired by Swedish horse racing operator AB Trav och Galopp (ATG) when the Swedish gambling market gets re-regulated in 2019.

For more information, please contact:

Square in the Air Communications

Sam Wright

+44 (0) 20 3542 4894

sam@squareintheair.com

About Yggdrasil Gaming

Yggdrasil Gaming is a provider of superior online and mobile casino games. It has emerged as one of the industry’s most respected and acclaimed suppliers and provides games for some of the world’s biggest operators, including: bet365, Betsson Group, bwin.party, Cherry, LeoVegas, Mr Green, Casumo and Unibet.

The company is headquartered in Malta, with a major development office in Krakow, Poland and regional offices in Stockholm and Gibraltar. The firm holds licences in Malta, Romania, Gibraltar and the United Kingdom.

Yggdrasil’s slots are renowned for their outstanding graphics and gameplay and many have become global hits. They are integrated via the industry-changing iSENSE 2.0 HTML client framework which allows for simultaneous launches on desktop and mobile, and is supported by BOOST™, a collection of promotional tools focused on engagement and retention via concepts such as Missions, Super Free Spins™ and Cash Race, and BRAG, an industry-first concept which allows for the promotion of games via social channels.

iSENSE 2.0+, launched in April 2017, includes a number of industry-leading features, including retina support for crisper visuals, a new minimalistic mobile UI with a sleek and fresh feel, and a new and easy in-game deposit process.

Yggdrasil was the winner of Innovator of the Year at the 2017 International Gaming Awards, Slot Provider of the Year at the 2016 and 2017 EGR B2B Awards, Gaming Software Supplier of the Year at the 2016 International Gaming Awards and Software Rising Star at the 2015 EGR B2B Awards.

Comments