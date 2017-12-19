Palace casino live dealer studio goes live with Ezugi

PRESS RELEASES

Romania, 19th December – Casino Palace SRL., a leading land-based casino operator in Bucharest, of the Palace Casino brand located at the historical monument of Casa Vernescu, today announced that in conjunction with Ezugi a leading technology provider specializing in live dealer solutions, certified by the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) have launched a live casino studio.

The agreement, which is with Live Gaming Productions SRL., part of the Casino Palace Group, sees Ezugi utilizing its HD casino streaming technology and expertise to broadcast live and direct from a dedicated studio within the casino. The studio offers Blackjack and Roulette tables with additional table games to be added in the coming weeks, Romanian and English-speaking dealers and unique branding and marketing opportunities for private tables and dedicated online environments.

Kfir Kugler, CEO of Ezugi said: “Opening a studio in Romania is part of our on-going regulation strategy. Partnering with the local Casino Palace Group, a company known for its continuous quality, exceptional service and luxurious facilities is a bonus. We are committed to providing our regulated clients and their players with the best live dealer offering and experience across all channels. We are the only live dealer technology provider offering live streaming from studios across three continents – Europe, South America and Asia.

Gene M. Lerner, Chief Commercial Officer of Live Gaming Productions commented: “I am delighted to make this agreement with Ezugi. They are one of the most established and successful live casino platform and studio providers in the world. This fits extremely well with our brand strategy, to offer a superb live casino gaming experience within the Romanian regulated gaming market and I look forward to growing this exciting new partnership.”

For further information, please contact:

Ezugi

Sagi Ifrach

Business Development Director

sagi.ifrach@ezugi.com

About Ezugi

Ezugi is an innovative live dealer technology provider, both for online operators and land-based casinos in regulated markets, operating a global network of live dealer studios, thus allowing for a more localised service to their clients.

Ezugi offers real-money revenue generating live games such as Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, Casino Hold’em and Punto Banco. An Over the Table (OTT) solution that brings together land-based and online casino players to the same table as well as lottery and RNG based games.

For more information, visit www.Ezugi.com

About Live Gaming Productions

Live Gaming Productions offers regulated Live Dealer Casino studio facilities and operational excellence from Romania’s most luxurious land-based venue, the Palace Casino located in the historical monument of Casa Vernescu, Calea Victoriei, Bucharest.

For more information, visit www.livegamingpro.com

