Asia Lottery Expo & Forum 2018 to make its debut

PRESS RELEASES

Macau, December 2017 – The Asia Lottery Expo and Forum is set to make its official debut on May 15 – 17, 2018 in Macau. The three-day event follows the success of the Asia Lottery Forum and 7th China Lottery Industry Salon, which attracted more than 700 lottery professionals to the event in 2017.

The launch of the multi-faceted Asia Lottery Expo & Forum aims to deliver a business, learning and networking platform exclusively designed for lottery professionals, and provide an opportunity for technology and solution providers to showcase their current and upcoming game designs, platforms, systems, capabilities and innovations, while meeting and exploring collaboration prospects with fellow lottery operators in Asia.

“The Asia Lottery Forum is an annual, not-to-be-missed event.” said Professor Su Guojing, renowned lottery expert and founder of the China Lottery Industry Salon. “The China Lottery Industry Salon and Asian Responsible Gaming Alliance are honored to have co-hosted the Asia Lottery Forum with G2E Asia in 2017. As the Secretary General of Sub-committee for Lottery Major under National Teaching Instruction Committee of Civil Affairs Vocational Education, I am also very pleased to have the opportunity to work with the Organizer. We invited industry experts, academics and professionals from across Asia and created a unique opportunity for them. The participants exchanged ideas, learned from each other, and explored how to better promote the healthy and sustainable development of Asia’s lottery industry. This marks a new stage for regional lottery cooperation and development. We look forward to even greater success at Asia Lottery Expo & Forum 2018!”

Asia-Pacific’s lottery industry reported total sales of $107.7 billion in 2016, according to the World Lottery Association. The August 2017 edition of WLA Magazine additionally reported global lottery sales up by 0.9 percent in the first quarter of 2017, with sales in Africa, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region soaring by 9.4 percent, 5.8 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively.

While Mainland China registered cumulative lottery sales of $52.7 billion in the first ten months of 2017, at a year-on-year growth of $3.8 billion (7.7 %), including welfare lottery sales of $26.8 billion and sports lottery sales of $25.9 billion, at a year-on-year increase of $1.3 billion (4.9 %) and $2.5 billion (10.7 %), respectively.

Zhengming Pan, CEO of 500.com, added “The Asia Lottery Forum is our must-attend annual industry event. Particularly, at the last forum, the speakers provided masses of professional information and unique analyses, and the atmosphere was wonderful. This is a valuable opportunity for us. Here we can communicate with lottery experts and explore the future of the industry with them.”

“We met top lottery experts from countries and regions including Taiwan, Macao, Japan, Vietnam and Australia at the Asia Lottery Forum. At this ideal platform for industry exchange, we explored the new trend of lottery development. We had a pleasant day and learned a lot. We look forward to attending the forum again in 2018.” said Jiangnan YI, Senior Vice President of Telling Telecommunication Holding Co., Ltd.

The Asia Lottery Expo & Forum 2018 will feature three full days of professional seminars led by members of China Lottery Industry Salon Experts Committee and key industry leaders. It will focus on three highly relevant themes and trends affecting the growth of Asia’s lottery industry, namely ‘Asian Lottery Market Trends and Dynamics,’ ‘Opportunities, Challenges of the Asia Lottery Industry and the Era of Big Data,’ and ‘Accelerating the Asia Lottery Industry – Corporate Social Responsibility and Technology Innovation Development’. The Forum will officially conclude with the industry’s first-ever networking session created exclusively for lottery professionals.

The Asia Lottery Expo & Forum will be co-located within G2E Asia 2018, the region’s largest one-stop destination and sourcing platform for the gaming-entertainment industry presented by the America Gaming Association and organized by Reed Exhibitions. It will offer a unique and unrivaled opportunity for professionals to meet the Asia-Pacific’s fast-growing lottery industry.

For more information on The Asia Lottery Expo & Forum, please visit www.asialotteryexpo.com.

ABOUT Asia Lottery Expo & Forum

The Asia Lottery Expo & Forum offers a unique and unrivaled opportunity for professionals to meet the Asia-Pacific’s fast-growing lottery industry. The Asia Lottery Expo and forums combine to deliver a business, learning and networking platform exclusively designed for lottery professionals, including operators, government and regulatory representatives, industry executives and experts. It serves as an annual gathering point for sourcing and exploring market prospects and generating new business leads.

About the American Gaming Association

The American Gaming Association is the premier national trade group representing the $240 billion U.S. casino industry, which supports 1.7 million jobs in 40 states. AGA members include commercial and tribal casino operators, suppliers and other entities affiliated with the gaming industry. It is the mission of the AGA to achieve sound policies and regulations consistent with casino gaming’s modern appeal and vast economic contributions.

About Reed Exhibitions

Reed Exhibitions is the world’s leading events organizer, with over 500 events in over 30 countries, bringing together over seven million active event participants from around the world. Today Reed events are held throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa and organized by 41 fully staffed offices. Reed Exhibitions serves 43 industry sectors with trade and consumer events and is part of RELX Group, a world leading provider of professional information solutions.

Comments