Pragmatic Play partners with NYX Gaming Group

Provider’s growing portfolio integrated into NYX OGS™

Malta, December 12, 2017: Pragmatic Play, the multi-award-winning slot developer, has agreed a deal with NYX Gaming Group to integrate its entire portfolio onto NYX OGS™ (Open Gaming System).

Under the terms of the deal, Pragmatic Play games including Vegas Nights, Caishen’s Gold and Jurassic Giants will be made available to more than 150 operators, testament to the strength of NYX as a global partner.

Yossi Barzely, Chief Business Development Officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Delivering on the quality of our games in the world’s regulated markets is paramount for Pragmatic Play, and partnering with a provider as highly regarded as NYX is a major endorsement of our potential.

“We are excited to sign with them, and look forward to enjoying a long and rewarding relationship as we grow our global footprint.”

Dylan Slaney, Executive Vice President, Gaming at NYX Gaming Group, said: “We aim to supply our operating partners with the industry’s most impressive and varied range of games, and partnering with providers like Pragmatic Play ensures that the NYX OGS continues to be the go-to content aggregation solution for regulated operators.

“We have been impressed by Pragmatic Play’s commitment to innovation and highly-attuned approach to game design, and integrating their range of titles made immediate sense.”

Releasing two new games per month throughout the year, Pragmatic Play’s portfolio contains more than 80 proven HTML5 slot titles and features on a growing number of leading online casino brands.

