Golden Night jackpot adds weight to ORYX Gaming’s Gamomat offering

December 12th 2017 – ORYX Gaming has added its new Golden Night jackpot side game feature to its portfolio of Gamomat games.

Golden Nights is exclusively available through ORYX and gives players a chance to place additional bets and potentially win a jackpot with every spin. Demand for jackpot side games remains strong as they have proven to significantly increase operator revenues.

An additional ‘Super Jewel’ level features in the Win-O-Meter with an increased bet limit to 2 euros from the previous 1. It now gives Golden Night players the opportunity to walk away with a staggering 50,000 euros. The initial jackpot game consists of three treasure chests which open up to reveal gold or nothing at all. If all three treasures contain gold, the jackpot level game launches.

Matevz Mazij, ORYX Gaming CEO said: “The Golden Night jackpot game promises huge riches and we’re delighted to add the feature onto the Gamomat games library. Red Hot FirePot has produced strong returns and we expect more of the same, especially with the ‘Super Jewel’ level.”

About ORYX Gaming

ORYX Gaming is a leading turnkey solutions provider. They offer the perfect blend of localized and exclusive content from the likes of ORYX, Gamomat, Kalamba and a number of standard integrations such as Quickfire, Netent, NYX, EGT, Amatic and Isoftbet to collate 5000+ aggregated world-class game titles. A mix of proprietary and 3rd party content include Slots, Casino games, Video Bingo, Live dealer, Live lottery, Virtual Sports and Instant game offerings.

