SBC Awards 2017 highlights

The fourth annual SBC Awards took place on Tuesday evening, December 5th 2017 at the HAC’s Artillery Garden in London. This year the ceremony was taken to a whole new level, growing up from a more casual, standing-only event to a glamourous awards dinner gala with a three-course meal, champagne reception, entertainment, 28 award categories and a disco-themed party.
“Everybody who is everybody is here”, SBC Awards co-host and Sports Presenter Matt Lorenzo told CalvinAyre.com.
Paris Smith of Pinnacle was inducted into the SBC Sports Betting Hall of Fame on the night, alongside Vigen Badalyan of BetConstruct and Fred Done of BetFred.
“I think [the awards are] great! The speed of the awards is very, very well received and appreciated by all. I loved the feeling of the team and the support, that’s probably one of the most rewarding things, just watching everybody be happy for each other. We all work hard every day and this is a nice opportunity for everyone to see each other”, Smith told CalvinAyre.com.
Celebrating the success and innovation of sportsbetting operators, suppliers and affiliates has become a traditional way to kick off the holiday season for our industry and all attendees were in good spirits and loving the time with their teams, clients and industry friends.
Trustly, an innovative payment processor, was the 2017 recipient of “Best Payment Product” and they could not be more delighted with the win.
“It means a lot to us because Trustly is a payment provider with a very unique product that is getting recognized in the gaming industry. We are here together with our clients, with our partners and we are very happy – we are a young team of professionals that are really emotionally invested in this product”, Vasilije Lekovic shared.
“It’s a fantastic evening, it’s the best way to end the year for the iGaming industry, to celebrate with SBC and as well with you guys from Calvin Ayre and we’re just going to have fun!” said Lewis Phillips of Square in the Air, recipient of “Best Marketing Agency of the Year”.
Congratulations to all the nominees, highly commended and winners and congratulations to SBC for pulling off their best awards ceremony yet. Have a wonderful holiday season from all of us at CalvinAyre.com!
Supplier Award Winners
White Label Supplier of the Year (Sponsored by Favbet)
Winner – BetConstruct
Highly Commended – FSB Tech
Sportsbook Supplier of the Year (Sponsored by HiPay)
Winner – SBTech
Highly Commended – BtoBet
Standalone Platform Provider of the Year (Sponsored By Trustly)
Winner – OPTIMA
Highly Commended – Openbet
Marketing Agency of the Year
Winner – Square in the Air
Highly Commended – Betgenius
Esports Supplier of the Year (Sponsored by Esports Insider)
Winner – Betradar
Highly Commended – Betgenius
Rising Star in Sports Betting Innovation
Winner – BtoBet
Highly Commended – Bettorlogic
Best Live Betting Product
Winner – Betgenius
Highly Commended – SBTech
Best Live Streaming Product
Winner – Betradar
Highly Commended – Perform
Best Sports Sponsorship (Sponsored by Square in the Air)
Winner – Dafabet
Highly Commended – Ball Street
Best Sports Data Product
Winner – Betgenius
Highly Commended – SportRadar
Best Payment Product
Winner – Trustly
Highly Commended – EML
Best Retail Betting Product
Winner – Vermantia
Highly Commended – OPTIMA
Best Virtual Football Product
Winner – Golden Race
Highly Commended – Betradar
Best Virtual Sports Product
Winner – Inspired Entertainment
Highly Commended – Golden Race
Best DFS Product
Winner – Oulala
Highly Commended – Swush
Best Multi-Channel Supplier (Sponsored by W2 Global)
Winner – Racing Post
Highly Commended – SBTech
Best Sport Themed Game
Winner – InBet Games
Highly Commended – Golden Race
Operator/Affiliate Award Winners
Best Affiliate Product Innovation (Sponsored by Intertops)
Winner – LADbible Group
Highly Commended – OLBG
Best Affiliate Partner Scheme (Sponsored by Affiliate Insider)
Winner – Energy Partners
Highly Commended – Kindred Affiliates
Esports Bookmaker of the Year (Sponsored by Betradar)
Winner – Pinnacle
Highly Commended – Danske Spil
Socially Responsible Bookmaker of the Year (Sponsored by BetConstruct)
Winner – Mr Green
Highly Commended – Unibet
Marketing Campaign of the Year (Sponsored by SIS)
Winner – Marathonbet
Highly Commended – William Hill
Mobile Bookmaker of the Year (Sponsored by InBet Games)
Winner – bet365
Highly Commended – LeoVegas Sports
Racing Bookmaker of the Year (Sponsored by Racing Post)
Winner – William Hill
Highly Commended – bet365
Football Bookmaker of the Year (Sponsored by Ultraplay)
Winner – bet365
Highly Commended – Sky Bet
Rising Star in Sports Betting (Sponsored by Golden Race)
Winner – LeoVegas Sports
Highly Commended – Mr Green
Affiliate of the Year (Sponsored by LeoVegas)
Winner – Better Collective
Highly Commended – Catena Media
Bookmaker of the Year (Sponsored by OPTIMA)
Winner – bet365
Highly Commended – Sky Bet
SBC Hall of Fame Inductees
● Paris Smith
● Fred Done
● Vigen Badalyan