SBC Awards 2017 highlights

The fourth annual SBC Awards took place on Tuesday evening, December 5th 2017 at the HAC’s Artillery Garden in London. This year the ceremony was taken to a whole new level, growing up from a more casual, standing-only event to a glamourous awards dinner gala with a three-course meal, champagne reception, entertainment, 28 award categories and a disco-themed party.

“Everybody who is everybody is here”, SBC Awards co-host and Sports Presenter Matt Lorenzo told CalvinAyre.com.

Paris Smith of Pinnacle was inducted into the SBC Sports Betting Hall of Fame on the night, alongside Vigen Badalyan of BetConstruct and Fred Done of BetFred.

“I think [the awards are] great! The speed of the awards is very, very well received and appreciated by all. I loved the feeling of the team and the support, that’s probably one of the most rewarding things, just watching everybody be happy for each other. We all work hard every day and this is a nice opportunity for everyone to see each other”, Smith told CalvinAyre.com.

Celebrating the success and innovation of sportsbetting operators, suppliers and affiliates has become a traditional way to kick off the holiday season for our industry and all attendees were in good spirits and loving the time with their teams, clients and industry friends.

Trustly, an innovative payment processor, was the 2017 recipient of “Best Payment Product” and they could not be more delighted with the win.

“It means a lot to us because Trustly is a payment provider with a very unique product that is getting recognized in the gaming industry. We are here together with our clients, with our partners and we are very happy – we are a young team of professionals that are really emotionally invested in this product”, Vasilije Lekovic shared.

“It’s a fantastic evening, it’s the best way to end the year for the iGaming industry, to celebrate with SBC and as well with you guys from Calvin Ayre and we’re just going to have fun!” said Lewis Phillips of Square in the Air, recipient of “Best Marketing Agency of the Year”.

Congratulations to all the nominees, highly commended and winners and congratulations to SBC for pulling off their best awards ceremony yet. Have a wonderful holiday season from all of us at CalvinAyre.com!

Supplier Award Winners

White Label Supplier of the Year (Sponsored by Favbet)

Winner – BetConstruct

Highly Commended – FSB Tech

Sportsbook Supplier of the Year (Sponsored by HiPay)

Winner – SBTech

Highly Commended – BtoBet

Standalone Platform Provider of the Year (Sponsored By Trustly)

Winner – OPTIMA

Highly Commended – Openbet

Marketing Agency of the Year

Winner – Square in the Air

Highly Commended – Betgenius

Esports Supplier of the Year (Sponsored by Esports Insider)

Winner – Betradar

Highly Commended – Betgenius

Rising Star in Sports Betting Innovation

Winner – BtoBet

Highly Commended – Bettorlogic

Best Live Betting Product

Winner – Betgenius

Highly Commended – SBTech

Best Live Streaming Product

Winner – Betradar

Highly Commended – Perform

Best Sports Sponsorship (Sponsored by Square in the Air)

Winner – Dafabet

Highly Commended – Ball Street

Best Sports Data Product

Winner – Betgenius

Highly Commended – SportRadar

Best Payment Product

Winner – Trustly

Highly Commended – EML

Best Retail Betting Product

Winner – Vermantia

Highly Commended – OPTIMA

Best Virtual Football Product

Winner – Golden Race

Highly Commended – Betradar

Best Virtual Sports Product

Winner – Inspired Entertainment

Highly Commended – Golden Race

Best DFS Product

Winner – Oulala

Highly Commended – Swush

Best Multi-Channel Supplier (Sponsored by W2 Global)

Winner – Racing Post

Highly Commended – SBTech

Best Sport Themed Game

Winner – InBet Games

Highly Commended – Golden Race

Operator/Affiliate Award Winners

Best Affiliate Product Innovation (Sponsored by Intertops)

Winner – LADbible Group

Highly Commended – OLBG

Best Affiliate Partner Scheme (Sponsored by Affiliate Insider)

Winner – Energy Partners

Highly Commended – Kindred Affiliates

Esports Bookmaker of the Year (Sponsored by Betradar)

Winner – Pinnacle

Highly Commended – Danske Spil

Socially Responsible Bookmaker of the Year (Sponsored by BetConstruct)

Winner – Mr Green

Highly Commended – Unibet

Marketing Campaign of the Year (Sponsored by SIS)

Winner – Marathonbet

Highly Commended – William Hill

Mobile Bookmaker of the Year (Sponsored by InBet Games)

Winner – bet365

Highly Commended – LeoVegas Sports

Racing Bookmaker of the Year (Sponsored by Racing Post)

Winner – William Hill

Highly Commended – bet365

Football Bookmaker of the Year (Sponsored by Ultraplay)

Winner – bet365

Highly Commended – Sky Bet

Rising Star in Sports Betting (Sponsored by Golden Race)

Winner – LeoVegas Sports

Highly Commended – Mr Green

Affiliate of the Year (Sponsored by LeoVegas)

Winner – Better Collective

Highly Commended – Catena Media

Bookmaker of the Year (Sponsored by OPTIMA)

Winner – bet365

Highly Commended – Sky Bet

SBC Hall of Fame Inductees

● Paris Smith

● Fred Done

● Vigen Badalyan

