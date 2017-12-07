Pinnacle retains eSports Bookmaker of the Year title at 2017 SBC Awards

PRESS RELEASES

“Pinnacle.com CEO Paris Smith doubles up Pinnacle’s awards success with induction into SBC Hall of Fame”

London, December 2017 – The venue of the 2017 SBC Awards was the impressive The Artillery Garden at the HAC where the great and the good of online gaming gathered for this greatly anticipated annual celebration.

This year Pinnacle cemented its positioning as the front runner in eSports betting worldwide by retaining the Bet Radar sponsored ‘SBC eSports Bookmaker of the Year’ award first won in 2016.

Not only that, Pinnacle CEO Paris Smith was inducted into the hallowed SBC Hall of Fame in recognition for her 20+ years as an influential leader in sports betting.

Paris Smith, CEO at Pinnacle said of her SBC Hall of Fame induction:-

“I’m extremely humbled to be recognised for my contribution to the industry. I have been fortunate to have great people believe in me and allow me to become who I am within the wonderful companies I have worked in.

To survive and remain relevant in this industry for such a long period of time, doesn’t happen without a great team to support not only my personal growth but the growth of the organization. I will continue to support them where possible and champion the high-performance culture that is so important to Pinnacle’s future success”.

Marco Blume, Trading Director at Pinnacle said of the eSports Bookmaker award:-

“To be voted eSports Bookmaker of the Year at the SBC Awards and against such challenging competition caps another fantastic year for Pinnacle. This is a just reward for all the work that has gone into our new eSports Hub so I’d like to thank the whole team for their efforts”.

