Paddy Power Betfair joins the All-in Diversity Project as a founding member and participant

PRESS RELEASES

London, December 7, 2017: We are proud to announce that Paddy Power Betfair has partnered with All-in Diversity Project and will serve as an integral part of the initiative both as a Founding Member and Participant in its inaugural year.

The All-in Diversity Project is an industry-driven, not-for-profit initiative which aims to benchmark diversity, equality and inclusion across the global betting and gaming sector. As the primary resource for all data relating to diversity and inclusion across the sector, the All-in Diversity Project aims to measure and facilitate an open and objective discussion about diversity across the entire industry on a global scale.

The initial objective is to establish an industry standard index designed to be the definitive benchmarking tool for the sector to measure the current landscape and, from there, the roadmap for future change and progress.

The project will provide a year-on-year progress update, highlight successes, challenges and opportunities, and make best practice recommendations in areas such as corporate governance, internal policies, recruitment practices, equal pay, employment legislation, unconscious bias and marketing.

Kelly Kehn, Co-Founder of the All-in Diversity Project, says: “We established the All-in Diversity Project because we believe the industry itself has a role to play in improving how we do business. We believe the best way to push the industry forward, is to create the tool for all businesses globally to use in benchmarking their own diversity initiatives.”

While gender diversity is a hot-topic for many sectors right now, according to fellow Co-Founder Christina Thakor-Rankin: “The All-In Diversity project is not about pushing quotas or agendas. It’s about acknowledging that the expectations and aspirations of the next generation of employees and customers is very different to ours, and understanding that if this industry is to be able to attract and retain the employees and customers of the future it needs to start making changes now.”

“In March 2017, we launched our first D&I group – Fair Game – the objectives of Fair Game are to promote a diverse and inclusive workforce,” says Sally Cairns, Chief People Officer at Paddy Power Betfair. “We believe that the business case for a more inclusive culture goes far beyond the bottom line. We believe that teams with a range of rich and diverse perspectives increase their performance ability when it comes to problem solving, innovation and decision making which produce better products for customers.”

All-in Diversity Project has launched its website and social media campaign and is now registering participants for the All-Index survey. More information can be found at allindiversityproject.com or by emailing info@allindiversityproject.com.

Comments