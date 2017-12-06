The game has arrived and the legend lives on: Microgaming’s Highlander online slot is live today

PRESS RELEASES

ISLE OF MAN – Join the battle of the ages and relive the legend of Highlander™ in Microgaming’s latest branded game addition this December.

Highlander™ online slot is a 5×3 reel, 243 way game, based on the original 1986 movie which became a cult classic. It was directed by Russell Mulcahy and starred Christopher Lambert as the immortal swordsman, Connor MacLeod, and Clancy Brown as The Kurgan, Connor’s fatal adversary who he battles for the fabled “prize” of immortality.

Atmospheric artwork is used in the game to transport players to the film’s most iconic locations, from the Scottish Highlands of 1536 in the base game, to the free spins mode set against the backdrop of a stormy New York skyline. Highlander™ online slot also features the film’s original cast members who come to life via stunning graphics, inspired by the art style of classic movie posters. And there’s a blistering 80s rock soundtrack to accompany a series of electrifying features.

Highlander online slot is fully charged with not one, but two powerful wild features. Landing two scatters in the base game will trigger the stroke of a sword which turns the two scatters wild, inheriting all wild functionality and increasing the potential for big wins!

Three scatters landing on the reels awards 10 free spins, during which the storm intensifies with Quickening Wilds™. On each spin, a flash of lightning can randomly strike, electrifying the reels and turning symbols wild. With each strike, an increasing number of wilds will land, sending wins sky high.

Legendary prizes await players in this epic slot with plenty of on-screen action and wins of up to 102,500 credits! Highlander™ online slot launches to Microgaming and Quickfire operators on Wednesday 6 December 2017. Check out the gameplay video here.

David Reynolds, Games Publisher at Microgaming, comments: “Highlander™ is an iconic brand, and the game studio have worked tirelessly to create an online slot that pays homage to the 80s movie and its cult classic status. An epic soundtrack composed by our game studio is a great tribute to the brand.

“The features in the game perfectly represent the movie; the stroke of a sword which turns scatters wild in the base game is characterised by the legendary sword of the clan MacLeod, while Quickening Wilds™ in free spins is an escalating feature that builds the opportunity for players to win big!”

Rand Marlis, CEO of Creative Licensing, adds: “The game came together exceptionally well. We are immensely pleased with the results and believe fans will love the art, which is a beautiful reflection of the classic film.”

