Experience lush bamboo forests with Panda’s Fortune

Malta, 6 December 2017: Multi-award-winning slot developer Pragmatic Play is taking players on a journey through bamboo forests in its latest video slot, Panda’s Fortune.

The game is an intricately designed 3×5 video slot, complementing koi fish, bonsai trees and yin and yang symbols with a soothing oriental soundtrack.

The game’s fifth reel is home to golden variants of every symbol, which are the key to unlocking minor, major and grand jackpots that pay up to 800x the player’s original stake.

In another innovative spin, up to 25 jackpots can be won on a game round and the jackpot feature is also available during the free spins round, where stacked lanterns appear in the spin before scattering to the wind to reveal new symbols.

Catalin Bratosin, Head of Games Production at Pragmatic Play, said: “We are proud to launch Panda’s Fortune, a game that is both visually charming and expertly-modelled, with intuitive mechanics offering a truly unique gameplay experience.

“Releasing two new games a month throughout the year is one of our key commitments, and this speed to market without any sacrifices in quality is a significant string to our bow.”

Panda’s Fortune joins recent releases Santa and 7 Piggies in Pragmatic Play’s thriving catalogue of slot games.

For more information on this release or to arrange an interview please contact Tom Lewis at Square in the Air on 020 3586 8257 or tom.lewis@squareintheair.com

About Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play is one of the fastest growing mobile and desktop providers of digital casino games for the online gaming industry. Our passion for premium entertainment is unrivalled and we strive to create only the most engaging and evocative gaming experiences. Pragmatic Play’s Games Library contains unique in-house content consisting of over 80 proven slot games, supporting 23 languages and all major currencies. We employ our extensive expertise to ensure that each high-quality game developed in our studios represents our mantra of innovation and dedication.

For more information please visit http://pragmaticplay.com/

