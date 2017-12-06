Exhibitors from 62 nations confirm world beating credentials of ICE

PRESS RELEASES

Exhibitors from a total of 62 sovereign states and gaming jurisdictions are putting their faith behind ICE London 2018 as the place to launch their latest product innovations and services to a world audience. The figure confirms ICE London as the most international B2B gaming technology event in the world and the only one to provide visitors with a 360 degree perspective on the industry.

The figures, released by Clarion Gaming two months ahead of ICE opening at ExCeL London (6th – 8th February), underline the global credentials of what has become a truly global event. “We’ve worked extremely hard in partnership with our stakeholders to create an event that every gaming vertical feels a part of,” stated Kate Chambers, Managing Director, Clarion Gaming. “Events with a global exhibitor base, in turn, attract a global audience of buyers, a chemistry which explains why ICE London continues to grow.

“The simple fact is that industry professionals can book their tickets to London with total confidence that every feature of the gaming universe will be represented amongst the 43,500sqm of innovation that is ICE. Other events can provide a comprehensive regional take on the industry, but ICE is the only one that showcases innovation from throughout the world.”

The full list of jurisdictions represented by ICE exhibitors comprises: Argentina, Armenia, Aruba, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Belize, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, China, Croatia, Curaçao, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Isle of Man, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Macedonia (The Former Yugoslav Republic of), Malaysia, Malta, Montenegro, Netherlands, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Russian Federation, Serbia, Seychelles, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States of America.

