Mike McDougall: Put customers at the heart of SEO experience

In this interview with CalvinAyre.com’s Becky Liggero, Mike McDougall of StickyEyes shares how online gambling operators may be able to improve their websites’ visibility in online search engines.

There’s no denying how important it is to rank well on Google. Being on top of Google’s search list may translate in more traffic to the website and, at the end of the day, may result in better revenues.

This is why online gambling operators have spent millions of dollars just to boost their SEO in order for them to be easily found in Google. They understand that being on top of Google’s search engine means being ahead of their competitors.

Unfortunately, most online gambling operators tend to forget that SEO alone will not help them achieve that goal.

Over the past years, Google has evolved into ensuring that the people get unique content –content that the people will find useful, relevant, interesting, and timely. After all, people use the web to find information.

Mike McDougall, of Stickeyes, pointed out that Google cares a great deal about the quality of the website content. He advises operators to spend on creating high-quality content before marketing campaigns.

“It is really a difficult thing to do but, I think, what we are seeing now is a blend of different things within the algorithm. Two hundred different factors that feed in Google’s algorithm. So, it needs to be a mix of strong technical foundation, content depth relevancy, and a nice, clean link profile,” McDougall told CalvinAyre.com. “Put the customers at the heart of the experience. They could provide a good engaging experience for the customer. Chances are, Google are going to reward that with good organic positions.”

Of all the online gambling websites they’ve examined, McDougall said that Mecca Bingo is beating other websites in the Google search game.

He noted that Mecca Bingo has adopted a much different strategy that focuses not only on keywords, but with a lot of content, depth, and relevance.

“We understand there are pockets of information that people out there are looking for. Then provide search and provide depth and relevancy on the website for people to discover that. Search engines are going to like that,” McDougall said. “They are going to reward that with better rankings. The other key is the engagement piece. When we talk about things like cross devices – sites that loads really, really fast across all of those devices is going to be beneficial from the search engine perspective.”

