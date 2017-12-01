SoftSwiss now offering Malta licensed White Label solutions

PRESS RELEASES

Another milestone for SoftSwiss was reached this November when the company was awarded the Malta Remote Gaming License.

Ever since 2014 gaming software provider SoftSwiss has been offering a service of launching a White Label casino under the aegis of Curacao, by far the most popular online gambling jurisdiction. Over the years SoftSwiss has seen a dramatic increase in the number of highly successful projects operating under the White Label model.

In light of this the logical next step was expanding to the jurisdiction of Malta. After extensive due diligence checks and a rigorous technical audit of the software, the Malta Gaming Authority issued a Class 1 on 4 gaming license to N1 Interactive Limited, a Malta corporation within SoftSwiss group of companies.

This achievement marks a major milestone for SoftSwiss, with the main goal of providing casino operators powered by the company’s platform with broader access to the European markets under the reputable banner of MGA.

Now that the platform is compliant with Maltese requirements, SoftSwiss will continue to uphold high industry standards and build on the already established quality of services. It is worth noting that besides Malta, the casino platform is also proven to be in full technical compliance with such internally regulated markets as Belgium, Estonia and Romania.

SoftSwiss representatives said they were already preparing for launch several online casinos with unique features under the MGA license. Besides that, in Q1 2018 the company plans to release two new software products to complement its core offering.

