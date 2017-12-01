Enjoy festive fun in Pragmatic Play’s Santa

PRESS RELEASES

Saint Nick lights up the reels in merry new video slot release

Pragmatic Play, the multi-award-winning slot developer, has announced the launch of Santa, an exciting new video slot arriving just in time for Christmas.

The provider’s latest release sees the titular Saint Nick spread festive cheer across the reels of the seasonal 3×5 slot, set against the backdrop of a snow-shrouded pine forest.

The game blends a classic Christmas theme with unique features, complementing a jolly soundtrack with symbols like the candy cane, elf and red-nosed reindeer.

Three or more Christmas tree symbols trigger the free spins mode, while players unwrap presents under the tree filled with jackpots and money awards in the colourful bonus game.

Catalin Bratosin, Head of Games Production at Pragmatic Play, said: “Santa is an excellent addition to our proven portfolio of slot titles, exhibiting our ability in audio-visual design and crafting uniquely engaging gameplay experiences.

“We prioritise being able to provide players with varied and charming slots, and the game’s innovative features and vibrant reels capture all the spirit of Christmas.”

Santa joins recent releases 7 Piggies and Diamond Strike in Pragmatic Play’s thriving selection of slot games.

Pragmatic Play is committed to releasing two games a month throughout the year, and its video slots are now a fixture on many of the world’s leading casino brands.

