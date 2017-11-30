Yggdrasil’s Empire Fortune drops another huge jackpot

PRESS RELEASES

November 2017 – Yggdrasil’s progressive jackpot Empire Fortune has paid out another significant jackpot over the weekend, with one lucky player scooping €1.12m.

The 32-year old Norwegian won the prize pool while playing on Betsson’s mobile site late on Saturday evening.

All of Yggdrasil’s progressive jackpots have been paid out on the mobile channel this year, with the pool’s slots proving very popular with players on the smaller screen.

This latest jackpot follows the €5.2m prize paid out on the same slot in July, which still stands as the current pool record, as well as the €3.5m jackpot on Joker Millions, Empire Fortune’s pool partner, last month.

Fredrik Elmqvist, CEO at Yggdrasil Gaming, said: “Our jackpot pools have been very generous of late and it’s great to see one of our players winning a life-changing sum of money on Empire Fortune.

“Our progressive jackpots have now paid out almost €10m in their last three drops, but with their popularity, I’ve no doubt there’ll be paying out big winsagain soon.”

Andy BroughtonBraithwaite, Director of Games at Betsson, said: “Yggdrasil’s games are perfectly tailored towards our players who love the combination of life changing Jackpots and innovative gameplay.”

Empire Fortune shares its progressive jackpot pool with the popular Yggdrasil title Joker Millions.

For more information, please contact:

Square in the Air Communications

Sam Wright

+44 (0) 20 3542 4894

sam@squareintheair.com

About Yggdrasil Gaming

Yggdrasil Gaming is a provider of superior online and mobile casino games. It has emerged as one of the industry’s most respected and acclaimed suppliers and provides games for some of the world’s biggest operators, including: bet365, Betsson Group, bwin.party, Cherry, LeoVegas, Mr Green, Casumo and Unibet.

The company is headquartered in Malta, with a major development office in Krakow, Poland and regional offices in Stockholm and Gibraltar. The firm holds licences in Malta, Romania, Gibraltar and the United Kingdom.

Yggdrasil’s slots are renowned for their outstanding graphics and gameplay and many have become global hits. They are integrated via the industry-changing iSENSE 2.0 HTML client framework which allows for simultaneous launches on desktop and mobile, and is supported by BOOST™, a collection of promotional tools focused on engagement and retention via concepts such as Missions, Super Free Spins™ and Cash Race, and BRAG, an industry-first concept which allows for the promotion of games via social channels.

iSENSE 2.0+, launched in April 2017, includes a number of industry-leading features, including retina support for crisper visuals, a new minimalistic mobile UI with a sleek and fresh feel, and a new and easy in-game deposit process.

Yggdrasil was the winner of Innovator of the Year at the 2017 International Gaming Awards, Slot Provider of the Year at the 2016 and 2017 EGR B2B Awards, Gaming Software Supplier of the Year at the 2016 International Gaming Awards and Software Rising Star at the 2015 EGR B2B Awards.

Comments