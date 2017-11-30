partypoker create digital currency for online satty paths to LIVE events

POKER

partypoker has created a new digital currency called partypoker LIVE $$$ in a bid to increase flexibility around online satellite qualifiers for partypoker LIVE events.

Cryptocurrency feels like a distant whistle of a freight train, but it won’t be long before it turns the corner and you will wish you weren’t standing in the way when it arrives.

What’s fascinating, is the lack of noise from the three most significant locomotives: PokerStars, 888Poker, and partypoker. I’m due another nudge, but the last time I poked the three of them, they were all reluctant to share any information on their crypto experiences beyond the usual corporate drivel that’s not worth printing.

If there was a straight out race between the three of them, who do you think would be the f irst to cross the digital currency line?

This morning, partypoker announced their intention to create a non-fiat currency. They are not saying ‘cheese,’ the finishing line ticker tape is still taught. But it’s something different.

In January 2018, partypoker will launch a new currency called partypoker LIVE $$$. I’m not entirely sure how ‘that’ name managed to get through the voting process? It’s awful, but name aside, I believe the players will love the new concept.

Based on feedback from the players, partypoker will be providing daily and weekly satellites to live events where players have the option to win partypoker LIVE $$$ instead of a seat/package into a particular event.

As John Duthie, President of partypoker LIVE told me, the move allows greater flexibility for the players, who can now use the new $$$ to pick and choose what LIVE events they compete in. The new $$$ can also be used to pay for travel expenses and accommodation.

The great thing about $$$ is they never expire.

And partypoker isn’t kidding when they say you can use $$$ to qualify for any LIVE event. MILLIONS, Grand Prix, Regional Championships, and even partypoker sponsored events such as the South American World Series of Poker Circuit (WSOPC) events are all up for grabs.

To incentivise players to use the $$$, partypoker is launching a new $$$ leaderboard to run alongside the launch, with the biggest accumulators of the new currency winning a portion of $1m in free money honey.

Also, if you are considering competing in the $5m GTD MILLIONS Online (3-5 Dec), then if you can successfully qualify via the $$$ satellite route, and then

win the thing, partypoker will furnish your $$$ account with $100,000 worth of cash.

Choo Choo.

