Marcus Yoder: People are ready to experiment with “gamified” games

In this interview with CalvinAyre.com’s Becky Liggero: Marcus Yoder of Gamblit Gaming explains how nostalgia plays a key role in luring younger players to gamble.

Popular arcade games in the 80’s are slowly making a comeback as the generation that grew up playing these games in the ’80s now has a disposable income that allows them to purchase the machines they loved for their home.

That wistful yearning for the happiness felt in the past years is now driving operators to gamify these classic arcade games. The nostalgia that these classic video games evoke is the key that will help operators unlock the potential of younger players.

Marcus Yoder of Gamblit Gaming said that they are now seeing more gamification of games as operators integrate the 80’s games into their new offerings in order to lure the so-called millennials to gamble.

He recalled that only a few market are willing to experiment in playing these games a year and a half ago. Yoder even lumped them into a single category called the coalition of the willing.

Fast forward in the future, he said that “pretty much, everybody is part of the coalition of the willing. People are ready to experiment with these games.”

“The first few games that we brought to market were in Nevada, in Oklahoma, and in California. The key aspect is we made this for younger players and 65 percent of our game players are 21 to 29. So those are your non-slot players,” Yodor told CalvinAyre.com. “We know this because we have done 6 hours of exit interviews of our games. Our lovely ambassadors ask them, “how are you” 600 times. So we are seeing that we are a hit in the market that we are getting into.”

At the moment, Yoder said that they continue to work the great games studios around the world to gamify popular video arcade games in the past few decades and bring it into their own machines inside the casinos.

One example of this offerings, according to Yoder, is a theme called Pacman.

Yoder said Gamblit Gaming and Bandai Namco, which is the company behind the phenomenal 80’s video game, had an agreement that gives them the license for the use of actual Pacman game.

In gist, Yonder explained that as players get a power-up, they turn into a giant Pacman and eat their competitors. The last man standing, according to Yonder, gets the pot that is generated by the bets.

“We just keep on gathering these game titles that we have. In Pacman, we’ve estimated that over 10 billion people have played it in capacity. We’ve got the game, cut the rope that has a billion downloads. Six million people play it every day,” he said. “It’s been on two out of five smart phones on the planet, so people really know how to play this. We are going to continue in that vein and work with the great game studios around the world to gamify those games and bring it unto our machines inside the casinos.”

