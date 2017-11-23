Quickfire hosts games Concept day in Malta

PRESS RELEASES

ISLE OF MAN – Today, Microgaming’s Quickfire team are hosting a Games Concept Day with operators in Malta.

The Quickfire Games Concept Day is the second full-day workshop to date, the first being held in Gibraltar in July. The sessions are entirely focused on game content, with Quickfire presenting the latest roadmap to customers and then allowing each operator in attendance to brainstorm an idea for a new game, which is then pitched to the group.

Andrew Clucas, Director of Quickfire at Microgaming, comments: “Quickfire is all about content; delivering the biggest and most diverse portfolio to meet the needs and wants of our operators. Gathering feedback in a forum like this is invaluable, it allows us to better understand what content our operators are looking for and to get the creative juices flowing with our games team.”

The latest event is being held at The Westin Dragonara Resort in Malta with a host of Malta-based operators attending. The overall games concept winner of the Gibraltar and Malta event will be decided at the end of today’s workshop (22 November 2017) with the game then going into development.

Andrew Hollis, Games Manager for Quickfire, adds: “Having seen some very interesting pitches in July in Gibraltar, I’m excited for what today’s session will reveal. We will take the overall winning idea and put the game into development. Details on the winning concept will be publicised nearer the game’s launch in 2018.”

The Quickfire Games Concept Day is one part of a very busy schedule for Microgaming and the Quickfire team in Malta. Quickfire hosted networking drinks on Tuesday night at The Dragonara Casino. Tomorrow Microgaming exhibits at SiGMA for the first time and is sponsoring a Steak House, Sciacca, for the duration of the show, located opposite the Microgaming stand.

To learn more about the Quickfire platform, visit Microgaming at SiGMA, 22 – 25 November 2017.

About Quickfire, powered by Microgaming (quickfiregames.co.uk)

Quickfire, powered by Microgaming, is the product of choice for operators who want immediate access to the best online gaming content available on desktop and mobile. Hosting the world’s largest progressive jackpot network, the platform offers rapid deployment, seamless integration, intelligent games management and the latest in casino, poker, bingo, mobile, live dealer and multiplayer from Microgaming and select development partners.

About Microgaming (microgaming.co.uk)

Microgaming developed the first true online casino in 1994. It has been breaking records, breaking new ground and breaking its back in pursuit of original gaming ever since. Developer of thousands of unique, genre-defining casino, mobile, poker, bingo, land-based and multiplayer games, and a pioneer in virtual and wearable gaming, the software giant hosts the world’s largest progressive jackpot network. Its products include Live Dealer, Sportsbook, Business Solutions and Quickfire. Microgaming is an award winner. A millionaire maker. The father of player protection and responsible gaming. And through Microgaming PlayItForward, it is a pillar of its local community on the Isle of Man.

