Ezugi launches Unlimted 21 Blackjack Auto Split

Ezugi, a leading provider of Live Casino Solutions has just announced the release of its 18th Live Casino Game, Unlimited 21 Blackjack Auto Split, available in HTML5 on Desktop and Mobile.

The exclusive feature of Unlimited Blackjack is the possibilities to let an unlimited number of players play the same game simultaneously against the dealer. To increase game play, the auto split functionality on specific pairs of player cards is built into the game rules, allowing for greater excitement and a unique playing experience for your players.

“Unlimited 21 Blackjack Auto Split is a fantastic addition to the Ezugi game portfolio. Captivating gameplay, smart UI and a unique auto split variant will attract new and existing players by giving all your players a seat at the table” says Ezugi Head of Customer Relations, Craig Luke.

About Ezugi

Ezugi is an innovative live dealer gaming system provider, both for land-based casinos and regulated digital operators via a global network of offices and Live Dealer Studios thus allowing a localised service to their clients.

Ezugi’s system is designed to integrate a live dealer’s video feed with multiple operators’ websites, languages, and currencies. Ezugi offers real-money revenue generating live games such as Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, Over the Table (OTT) and Lottery as well as RNG games and mini-games.

For more information, visit www.Ezugi.com

