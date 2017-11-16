Storm International announces the opening of SL Casino in Riga, Latvia

PRESS RELEASES

Storm International, a casino management company, is expanding its operations with a new property – SL Casino Riga. The new casino is located in the very centre of the capital of Latvia in the newly built Grand Hotel Kempinski.

The total area of the complex is 625 square meters, the casino will employ 150 people. The gaming equipment was provided by leading manufacturers, including Cammegh, Novomatic, Aristocrat, IGT and EGT. All the IT systems including casino and slot management software have been developed by the internal IT department of Storm International over many years and are being continually improved and upgraded to keep pace with the ever changing technology.

Michael Boettcher, President of Storm International: “Our attitude to running business is based on a principal of benefits for everyone – customers, society and business. Here in Latvia we see the opportunity to realize this approach, as there is a balance between clear and reasonable gaming law, fair taxation and the potential of the market. We are constantly looking for the new investment opportunities and we are ready to reinvest our profits in well-regulated and business-friendly jurisdictions, one of which is definitely Latvia”.

Darren Keane, CEO of Storm International added: “The gaming market of Riga is highly competitive, as we see strong companies here that provide good service and have high standards of operations. Nevertheless we see space for development in the VIP niche, which is our major expertise”.

SL Casino Riga is a part of Shangri La casinos chain currently operating in Tbilisi, Yerevan and Minsk. The new club-style property had accumulated all the best from the predecessors’ VIP halls and will provide its guests with 10 gaming tables and 51 slot machines, two bars and a lounge area. The luxurious art-deco interiors with rich woods, Italian furniture and fabrics, exclusive British carpets and well-thought through lighting create a comfortable and relaxing atmosphere, even for the most demanding clientele. The casino consists of two floors: the first floor is dedicated to the slot-machines, while table games are located on the second floor. There is also a private room for those who prefer higher limits, including tables and slot machines.

SL Casino Riga will start its operations on November 17, 2017 with a grand opening scheduled on December 23. The casino will follow strict company procedures which guarantee the highest standards of customer service and staff care as well as adherence to the rules of Responsible Gaming.

About Storm International

Storm International Group was founded by Michael Boettcher, an Englishman, in 1992 and runs or has run entertainment facilities in various countries all over the world, including Germany, Armenia, Mexico, Romania, Venezuela, Georgia, Belarus, Ukraine and Russia, as well as having developed its own on-line brand: www.playshangrila.com. The Shangri La brand casinos, brightening the capital cities of Georgia, Armenia and Belarus, are the Company’s current flagships. The new SL Casino Riga to be opened in November 2017.

Storm International is a world-famous gaming business operator with more than 25 years history and reputation. The company has several international awards for its responsible gaming program and contribution to the development of the industry.

For more information, please contact:

Lavrentiy Gubin

Marketing and PR Director of Storm International

gubin@stormbv.com

www.storminternational.com

Comments