Bring home the bacon with pragmatic play’s 7 piggies video slot

Malta, 16 November 2017: Multi-award-winning slot developer, Pragmatic Play, has announced the latest addition to its portfolio of top-performing slot titles, 7 Piggies.

A 3×5 video slot full of colour and character, the game sees seven personality-packed pigs line the reels, with the King Piggie serving as the wild symbol.

Clean and simple mechanics make for a streamlined experience that will appeal to both new players and veteran slots fans, while a traditional wooden barn is scattered on the reels to trigger the game’s bonus feature.

Three scatter symbols automatically award five free spins with a 1x multiplier, with players then throwing open the doors of three other barns to reveal more free spins and bigger multipliers.

Catalin Bratosin, Head of Games Production at Pragmatic Play, said: “We are proud to launch 7 Piggies, an expertly modelled game that combines the engaging gameplay Pragmatic Play is known for with a charismatic cast of characters.

“Providing players with fresh and innovative content is a core part of our identity, and this latest addition to our flourishing portfolio underlines the talent of the team we are building.”

Pragmatic Play’s release of 7 Piggies follows the recent launches of Diamond Strike and Vegas Nights.

Releasing two new games per month throughout the year, Pragmatic Play’s portfolio contains more than 80 proven HTML5 slot titles and features on a growing number of leading online casino brands.

About Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play is one of the fastest growing mobile and desktop providers of digital casino games for the online gaming industry. Our passion for premium entertainment is unrivalled and we strive to create only the most engaging and evocative gaming experiences. Pragmatic Play’s Games Library contains unique in-house content consisting of over 80 proven slot games, supporting 23 languages and all major currencies. We employ our extensive expertise to ensure that each high-quality game developed in our studios represents our mantra of innovation and dedication.

For more information please visit http://pragmaticplay.com/

