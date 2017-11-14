André Akkari with esports pivot; Liv Boeree in new science documentary

POKER

Two stories from PokerStars Team pros including a pivot for André Akkari as he plans a switch into the esports training arena and Liv Boeree releases her latest science-based documentary.

There are a lot of things that make me horny; poker is not one of them. But it does turn André Akkari on if Google’s translation of his latest blog post is accurate.

Titled “We Got Something Magnificent!” The longtime PokerStars Team Pro writes about the success of his QG Akkari Team training site in Brazil.

Founded in March 2013, Akkari teamed up with Leonardo Bueno, Hugo Marcelo and Paulo Nakashima to create the most popular poker training company in his homeland.

In the ensuing years, QG Akkari Team attracted 1,506 students over 50 monthly classes, with Sharkscope evidence showing an $800k combined profit from students.

But all of this is about to change.

QG Akkari Team is taking a break. There will be no more poker courses in the foreseeable future. Instead, Akkari’s project team is pivoting towards the world of esports.

Writing in the blog post, Akkari explains how he wants to take the technical content from poker and esports such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) and League of Legends (LOL) and create a one-stop training company geared up to creating the next batch of professionals at a competitive rate.

Akkari is the Team Captain of the Global Poker League’s (GPL) Sao Paulo Mets, and the GPL Founder Alex Dreyfus is driving the GPL deeper into the esports realm.

The Brazilian superstar isn’t the only PokerStars Team Pro with interest in esports. Both Bertrand “ElkY” Grospellier and Randy “nanonoko” Lew play for Team Liquid.

Keep your eyes focused on Akkari’s social media stream for more horny news about his new training concept.

Here is Akkari’s blog post in Spanish.

Liv Boeree is Back on TV (Sort of)

From outside the poker bubble, it seems very glamorous to travel around the world playing poker. But it does have its drawbacks. If you are uber successful, you rarely leave the casino, and if someone eliminates you early, there can be this incredible impulsion to get the hell out of Dodge.

I think Liv Boeree has found the perfect answer.

While following the PokerStars Championship, Boeree has decided to create a new documentary called Amazing Science Adventures. A self-confessed huge science nerd Boeree’s new documentary sees her exploring the science behind some of the world’s modern wonders.

Facebook is the home for the documentary for now, and the first episode features the magnificence of the Panama Canal. Watch the film, and you’ll learn how the 77-kilometre man-made canal linking the Pacific and the Atlantic oceans sees 14,000 vessels carrying 340 million tonnes of cargo per year (6% of global trade).

You can watch Boeree’s first episode right here.

