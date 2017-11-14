Magdalena Podhorska: Live Casino offerings continue to rise in popularity

BUSINESS

In this interview with CalvinAyre.com’s Becky Liggero, Magdalena Podhorska of Authentic Gaming gives us an update on the latest developments in the company.

Grainy images. Worn looking tables. Poor quality of the playing interfaces. These are the usual complaints of players before about omni-channel games. Unfortunately, these are also some of the reasons why many players have decided to stick to studio play and shied away these offerings.

That’s why many game developers have spent much of their time, effort, and money into developing a great land-based streaming in order to lure the public into this omni-channel games.

Magdalena Podhorska of Authentic Gaming has noted that big suppliers, including their company, now have very good streaming solutions, as they focus on pushing the quality and playing options forward.

“One of the things that we’ve done is we rolled out a new HD stream,” Podhorska told CalvnAyre.com “So, if you logged on in your mobile, we really have second to none, best streaming that’s available, not just in the gaming industry but in the streaming and broadcasting in general.”

Since the ICE Totally Gaming 2017, Podhorska disclosed that their land-based properties has already grown from two to four and that the company eyes expansion into the North American territory as the popularity of live casinos start to pick-up.

The company, according to Podhorska, is “close in announcing our first integrated resort on a different continent.”

“We’ve grown significantly in many aspects of the business. Since then, we’ve added casino platinum which is in the Radisson blue in Bucharest, Romania. We also added Casino Intercontinental, which is also in Bucharest. We also received a Romanian class 2 license,” she said. “We are open for business in Romania and we can facilitate Authentic Gaming to operators in Romania. And we’ve signed up an extensive new operators, so some of this are really large, high caliber operators such as Mr. Green, the Bethard group, the B2C brands in Romania and soon in Italy. Yeah, we’re really building significant momentum.”

