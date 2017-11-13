What’s it like to be one of the best?

PRESS RELEASES

This article will be dedicated to the presence of one of the youngest and most successful companies in the igaming industry, its participation in the international summit in Malta in the arena of gambling, namely SIGMA.

Company Boss Gaming Studio exists in the market of gaming services for only 2 years, and during this time has already managed to prove itself through the implementation of several successful online projects, the development of its own platform and innovative solutions in operating both online and landbased.

Catalina Lukianenko (Business Development director at Boss Gaming Studio) noted that the main idea and decision to attend SIGMA 2017 was the fact that this event includes not only an exhibition, but also a host of accompanying conferences, official meetings, interactive sessions and reports.

– “SIGMA’17 eventually became a platform that united on its territory not only affiliates, but also representatives from various industries. It is very important to meet on the summit many experts in operating, affiliates, investors, start-ups, regulators, representatives of payment systems, vendors. Our company is developing in several directions and thanks to our participation we will be able to significantly improve the communication between all of the above, with sharing our experience and getting experience of experts – in the future we will implement advanced services with the least expensive time part.”

Eman Pulis (Founder of SIGMA) comments on his approach in organizing the summit as follows:

– “WE believe the three distinct pillars – Affilaites, Operators and Vendors are coming closer and closer together, thanks to this constant effort for consolidation. In addition, the barriers for an affiliate to become an operator on a white label today are non existent. Couple this with the fact that the events calendar is overwhelming – we thought it pertinent to have an all encompassing show.”

Bossgs also noted that due to the fact that the summit is not taking place in a short period, but lasts almost a week, they have the opportunity to distribute themselves through the expo floor, conferences, actions with the reports of start-ups and attend official evening events, according to which the CEO of Bossgs, Viacheslav Viedienieiev, knows that all the further “magic of development of vital activity of the industry” takes place.

– “Having been engaged in gambling for more than 15 years, I’m convinced that any quality communication is developed in informal situations. The costume and tie is easily replaced with a cigar and a nice soul company … For people who really have something to discuss and what to focus on, what to share and what to advise. We are open for innovations, we are ready for introducing new products, we value our time and respect the time of other people, we participate in SIGMA’17 to improve and develop the whole direction”

This year, the organizers of the summit have increased the number of options for raising brand awareness. “For example, we expect that our portfolio of ” Another Games “, which received full GLI certification in 2017, will make competitors start to move, and the news that we didn’t stop on developments and increase the number of games offered (both in Flash and on HTML5) without losing the quality of the product and technical support, will give a new impulse to the realization of the conceived ideas “ – Bogdan Zyrin (Bossgs Owner).

Also, the owner of the company added that the advanced system of operations for land-based operators has already been 100% refined and can offer its clients absolutely unique marketing solutions, as well as uninterrupted operation even in places with limited access to the Internet.

“Our show is purely for online gaming, not land-based, which makes SiGMA arguably the largest online dedicated show worldwide.” – Eman Pulis

Organizers of SIGMA’17 during the preparations for the event everywhere mentioned that they’ve invited the best and proven affiliates. For Bossgs, this “announcement” has become one of the advantages, as for existing online projects, attracting new players and providing them with a quality product – means increasing profitability, minimizing the cost of operating and, if you look globally, it is generally a 100% win win situation.

“Some of the largest affiliates that I know who are eager to be in Malta for SiGMA include Ory Weihs from XL Media, Johan Svensson from Raketech, Erik Bergman from Catena MEdia, Klaus Jensen from Better Collective, ALex Axl from AXL Affiliates, and many many more.” – Eman Pulis

The last point wanted to be marked is the state of the platform from the Bossgs! This year, as expected, the company launched its White Label Casino solution. The best TOP providers are already in the collection. The platform is equipped with the license of Curaçao and Malta is on its way. The offer for creating a White Label Casino includes the most popular payment systems: from cards to unique local systems, quality support: full support for 1st level 24/7, full multilanguage and multicurrency, advanced licenses: Curaçao and Malta, and consultations on marketing and promotion strategies. Undoubtedly, the basic nuance will be the price component and surely will please everyone with numerous variations.

So, answering the questions: Why SIGMA? Who will be there? What kind of conferences? Ways of Participating and Options? Scheduled events during the summit and much more – the company Bossgs confidently confirms its presence and participation in one of the largest events of this year SIGMA’17!

To appoint a meeting with company representatives, please contact the delegates:

Catalina Lukianenko (catalina@bossgs.com – Business Development Director )

Viacheslav Viedienieiev (v.v.v@bossgs.com – CEO)

Bogdan Zyrin (bogdan@bossgs.com – Owner)

For full info please visit www.maltaigamingsummit.com or get in touch with the organizers on info@sigma.com.mt or by calling +356 99263626.

