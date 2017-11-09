Microgaming named in ‘The 10 coolest offices of 2017’

PRESS RELEASES

ISLE OF MAN – Microgaming’s new HQ has been named in ‘The 10 coolest offices of 2017*’ in the UK, featuring alongside some of the biggest consumer brands.

Microgaming’s new headquarters opened for business on 31 July 2017, just over two years after construction began. Located on Circular Road and named Sixty Two, the 5-storey office is home to over 120 Microgaming employees. A unique sky bridge joins the new and existing office (Twenty Six), creating a campus for the company.

“We have been enjoying the new building and its facilities for a little over three months now and feedback from staff has been incredibly positive,” says Roger Raatgever, CEO of Microgaming. “Our presence on the Isle of Man continues to grow with over 120 staff a t Sixty Two and nine vacancies currently listed on our website.”

To provide the best possible environment for employees, there are hot desks, standing desks, work booths and break-out areas on each floor. To encourage staff to take time out away from their desks, the fourth floor is a communal area, featuring a table tennis table, pool table, poker table, dart board and a library.

There is a fully equipped in-house gym and treatment room, and for staff to refuel there is a canteen and coffee shop with an exclusive Microgaming coffee blend. Not forgetting, the rooftop garden offers stunning panoramic views of the island, which can also be enjoyed via a periscope in the reception area.

John Coleman, CFO of Microgaming, comments: “To feature in the list of ‘The 10 coolest offices of 2017’, standing alongside some of the biggest consumer brands in the UK, is a fantastic achievement. A lot of time and effort went into designing and creating a building that was not only fit-for-purpose from a business perspective, but allows employees to thrive and feel empowered. I am very proud of what we have created.”

Microgaming’s office has also been designed to be as environmentally friendly as possible and has achieved a BREEAM rating of Excellent.

For further information please contact:

Microgaming Press Office

+44 1624 727777

pressoffice@microgaming.co.uk

About Microgaming

Microgaming developed the first true online casino in 1994. It has been breaking records, breaking new ground and breaking its back in pursuit of original gaming ever since. Developer of thousands of unique, genre-defining casino, mobile, poker, bingo, land-based and multiplayer games, and a pioneer in virtual and wearable gaming, the software giant hosts the world’s largest progressive jackpot network. Its products include Live Dealer, Sportsbook, Business Solutions and Quickfire. Microgaming is an award winner. A millionaire maker. The father of player protection and responsible gaming. And through Microgaming PlayItForward, it is a pillar of its local community on the Isle of Man.

Comments