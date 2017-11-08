Coolbet.com predicts supergrowth for Bitcoin!

PRESS RELEASES

The european bookmaker Coolbet believes that the price of a bitcoin will be 7500 USD at the end of the year, and over 30000 USD in the year 2020.

– We believe that the technology behind Bitcoin and the possibilty to move funds without fees do that we have only seen the beginning of the growth, compared to what we will see the next years, PR-manager Mikael Mellquist in Coolbet.com says.

As the first international gamingcompany, Coolbet now offer betting on the price of a Bitcoin!

And Coolbet predicts that the price will almost double during 2019, from around 7500 USD and up to 13000 USD. (See all odds at the end of the story)

– We are certain that authorities and the banking industry soon have to admit that the crypto currencies and the ever developing technology will do knockout at the financial industry as we know it today. People loves free transactions and the fast movement of funds, PR-Manager Mellquist insists.

Coolbet only see one danger for crypto currencies

– The only thing that could stop the growth is an international ban on all crypto currencies, says Mellquist. Besides Bitcoin punters can also bet on the value of currencies as Litecoin and Etherum Unit, and how they will do the next years!

Coolbet.com is a transparent bookmaker that also makes you see what others have been betting on, so you always can get a good idea of which odds are at value at all times. The company operates in EU with an Estonian licence, and has it headoffice in the Estonian capital Tallinn. With over 90 employees Coolbet has since it opened in May 2016 taken a good position as a Sportsbrand, driven by innovations and a self developed sportsbook.

Bitcoin-dds from Coolbet.com: (decimals)

Price Bitcoin (USD) 1/1 2018:

0-5999: 4.20

6000-7999: 1.80

8000 or higher: 3.20

Price Bitcoin (USD) 1/1 2019:

0-12999: 2.00

13000 or higher: 1.75

Price Bitcoin (USD) 1/1 2020:

0-29999: 1.72

30000 or higher 2.00

Price Bitcoin (USD) 1/1 2020:

0-7499: 1.55

7500 or higher: 2.30

Price Etherum 1 Unit (USD) 1/1 2018:

0-319.99 1.50

320 or higher 2.40

Price Litecoin (USD) 1/1 2018:

0-64.99 1.50

65 or higher 2.40

