Chatri Sityodtong to receive 2017 influential brands top CEO of the year award

07 November 2017 – Singapore: The largest sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced that Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, is scheduled to receive the 2017 InfluentialBrands® Top CEO of the Year award at the 2017 CEO Asia Conference organized in conjunction with Deloitte.

In the presence of esteemed guests from all over the world in various industries, Sityodtong will ascend the stage at the Capitol Theatre on Tuesday, 7 November to accept the award, which is given to CEO’s who have proven exemplary in various areas, namely: exhibiting strong business leadership, building confidence from stakeholders and fully embracing Branding as part of the business strategy. In 2016, past recipients of this prestigious award include other notable CEO’s such as Mr. George Quek; Chairman of BreadTalk Group, Mr. Anthony Tan; Co-Founder and CEO of GrabTaxi Holdings, Dr. Michael Tan; Co-Founder and Group CEO of Fullerton Healthcare Corporation, Mr. Richard Eu; CEO of Eu Yan Sang International, Mr. David Chiem; Founder, CEO and Chairman of Mindchamps Holdings and Mr. Alain Ong; CEO of Pokka International.

A lot of ONE Championship’s massive growth has to do with it’s rapid rise across Asia. Established in 2011, ONE’s tireless efforts to bring Asia’s unique flavor of martial arts to fans all over the world has seen the company achieve incredible success, landing major partnerships which includes deals with Disney, Marvel, LG, Kawasaki, Panasonic, Haier, NagaWorld, Universal Music Group and Tune Talk, to name a few. The company’s ability to form deals that are mutually beneficial to all parties has been essential in its growth.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “It is an honor to receive the 2017 Top CEO of the Year Award from Influential Brands, but I have to give credit to an amazing team we have at ONE Championship. ONE Championship promises to continue to dedicate itself to highlighting Asia’s greatest cultural treasure, martial arts, and telling its inspirational stories through our local homegrown martial arts superheroes. 2018 promises to be an even better year, and I can’t wait to share every moment with our beloved fans. Thank you for the recognition, InfluentialBrands.”

With nearly two decades of insight into Asia’s top global brands, businesses, and rich Asian cultural heritage, InfluentialBrands recognizes exceptional performance of some of the biggest names from various industries. InfluentialBrands identifies, engages and recognizes Asia’s most influential companies.

InfluentialBrands is a think-tank formed to gain consumer insights through various methods of research. Leveraging on more than 19 years of branding knowledge, know-how and expertise in Asia, InfluentialBrands seeks to provide knowledge, raise awareness of desirable brands, celebrate the unique aspects of Asian-based businesses and our rich Asia’s brand heritage.

It has been a phenomenal 2017 for ONE Championship, Asia’s largest sports media property. Led by Sityodtong, the martial arts organization has achieved sensational growth, marking significant increases in social media influence and television distribution in the past three years. The company has managed to garner a whopping 8.3-billion social media impressions in 2017 from just 352-million in 2014, which is more than a 23x increase. Social media video views is even more impressive, totalling 1.5-billion across multiple platforms compared to 312 thousand just three years prior.

Furthermore, ONE Championship has posted astronomical increases in global TV distribution, now being broadcast to a potential one-billion viewers in over 128 countries worldwide. In the past three years alone, ONE has come to a peak TV ratings share of 1-2% to a staggering 11-36% projected by the end of 2017. That is up to 36x the amount of growth. In comparison, TV ratings in Asia for global sports media properties such as the EPL, F1, and the NBA only sit at 1-6%. This includes an increase in annual TV broadcast per core country, coming from 12-18 hours to a phenomenal 100-2800 hours, a more than 230x spike.

addition, the martial arts promotion’s recent highlighted growth has already seen it rival the growth of Formula One (F1), the highest class of single-seat auto racing sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA). ONE Championship, which launched in 2011, is scheduled to hold 24 events in 2018, compared to F1 which is scheduled to hold just 21 events. ONE’s 1-billion potential global broadcast reach is coming close to F1’s 1.5-billion. On the social media front, ONE is completely crushing the competition, with a more than 5-million user fanbase with over 1.3-million average Facebook video views. In contrast, F1 has only registered 3.86-million with 400,000 average views.

While 2017 certainly continues to be spectacular for the promotion, 2018 already promises to be even better as ONE Championship pulls out all the stops to become the global leader in martial arts and sports entertainment. ONE announced earlier this year its blockbuster 2018 calendar featuring 24 massive events taking place in iconic cities across Asia. The promotion continues to set the bar for authentic world-class martial arts, bringing a unique experience to fans all over the region. Apart from events previously held in major Asian cities, ONE Championship also introduces inaugural events in new markets South Korea and Japan.

