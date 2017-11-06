Nektan first in Europe to offer Spin Games licensed titles including Konami video slots

PRESS RELEASES

Global gaming supplier to debut proven US land based titles in partnership with Spin Games

Monday 6th November 2017 (London, UK) – Nektan PLC (AIM: NKTN), the leading international B2B gaming solutions and services provider, has signed a landmark deal with Spin Games LLC of North America, that will see it become the first supplier in Europe to offer Spin Games licensed content including the highly anticipated Konami video slots.

Immensely popular titles such as China Shores will be made available on the continent for the first time.

Spin Games has a world renowned HTML5 Remote Gaming Server (ROC TM) and has integrated content from premium US land based suppliers such as Konami, Everi, Incredible Technologies and Grand Vision Gaming. The Spin Games ROC is being integrated into Nektan’s Evolve Lite platform as part of the deal.

The portfolio of games will initially go live with Videoslots, before being made available to Nektan’s expanding network of operating partners and white label casinos.

Kent Young, CEO and Founder of Spin Games, said: “We are thrilled to have signed a deal to bring our exceptional range of games to Europe for the first time. We have been very impressed with the power and flexibility of Nektan’s platform, and we look forward to working closely with them as we continue to build on our potential.”

Claire Osborne, Commercial Director at Nektan, said: “We are hugely excited to be the first provider to bring Konami titles to European regulated markets, and this agreement with Spin Games will allow us to expand our excellent range of content with an industry leading partner. This deal represents a major step forward as we continue to deliver a B2B gaming platform offering unique and bespoke content.”

About Nektan:

Nektan is a leading international B2B mobile gaming solutions and services provider, operating in the regulated, interactive real money gaming (RMG) gaming space, delivering original and innovative solutions to commercial organisations that have established online audiences.

Nektan’s full end-to-end technology platform, Evolve, simplifies and supports the route to mobile and desktop gaming revenues, managing the full customer experience and back-office operations, allowing commercial partners to focus on marketing the product to their consumers.

Nektan’s US operating subsidiary in partnership with Spin Games and Respin LLC, provides US land-based casinos with in-venue mobile gaming solutions which allow operators to add mobile technology and content to their existing offerings, with products accessible to players across both cabinets and mobile devices inside the casinos. Respin has a strong intellectual property portfolio including game patents for Rapid Games™ (on-property mobile entertainment), and other captivating concepts and brands.

Nektan is headquartered in Gibraltar, regulated by the Gibraltar Licensing Authority and the UK Gambling Commission, as well as in the Irish market and maintains sales and customer support operations in its two primary geographical targets, Europe and North America. The proprietary Evolve technology is developed and maintained by a talented and experienced team of employees from Nektan’s Indian office.

Nektan plc was admitted to the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in November 2014.

Further information on Nektan can be found on the Group’s website at www.nektan.com

About Spin Games:

Founded in January 2012 and located in Reno, NV, Spin Games LLC is known for the design and development of world class proven winning gaming content and disruptive smart solution technologies for land-based and interactive markets. Spin has content and RGS licensing agreements with top tier content providers, including Konami Gaming, Inc., Everi, Incredible Technologies, Inspired Gaming, Lightning Box, Grand Vision Gaming and Novomatic, to name a few.

For more information about Spin Games LLC, please visit: www.spingames.net Media Contact: marketing@spingames.net

