Yggdrasil enters Danish market with Jackpotjoy Group deal

PRESS RELEASES

2nd November, 2017 ­­– Yggdrasil Gaming has made its first move into the Danish market with an agreement to provide its games and award-winning promotional tools to Jackpotjoy Group brands Vera&John and InterCasino.

The deal will see Vera&John and InterCasino offer its customers in Denmark the full portfolio of Yggdrasil titles, including the latest blockbuster release Jungle Books.

The brands will also receive Yggdrasil’s collection of in-game promotional tools, BOOST™, including Cash Race and Missions, as well as the social sharing tool BRAG™.

With many existing Yggdrasil customers already regulated in Denmark, the supplier has received strong interest from operators looking to use the content to drive top line growth and grab additional market share.

Fredrik Elmqvist, CEO at Yggdrasil, said: “We are committed to growing our footprint in Europe’s regulated markets, so it was a logical next step for us to enter Denmark with Vera&John and InterCasino.

“The market is close to key Nordic territories so we expect our product to be quickly welcomed by players.

“Denmark was one of the first European jurisdictions to introduce a sensible and workable regulatory framework. Our flexible platform and structured operation mean we welcome regulatory developments in Denmark and beyond, and are in a strong position to adapt to requirements.

Victor Olinger, Head of Gaming at Jackpotjoy Group, said: “Yggdrasil slots are enjoyed by players across Europe’s regulated markets, so it is a major coup to be the first to agree to bring these titles to Denmark.

“We always strive to offer the very best collection of games available to our players and adding the Yggdrasil portfolio really underlines that commitment.”

For more information, please contact:

Square in the Air Communications

David Bartram

+44 (0) 20 3586 1978

david@squareintheair.com

About Yggdrasil Gaming

Yggdrasil Gaming is a provider of superior online and mobile casino games. It has emerged as one of the industry’s most respected and acclaimed suppliers and provides games for some of the world’s biggest operators, including: bet365, Betsson Group, bwin.party, Cherry, LeoVegas, Mr Green, Casumo and Unibet.

The company is headquartered in Malta, with a major development office in Krakow, Poland and regional offices in Stockholm and Gibraltar. The firm holds licences in Malta, Romania, Gibraltar and the United Kingdom.

Yggdrasil’s slots are renowned for their outstanding graphics and gameplay and many have become global hits. They are integrated via the industry-changing iSENSE 2.0 HTML client framework which allows for simultaneous launches on desktop and mobile, and is supported by BOOST™, a collection of promotional tools focused on engagement and retention via concepts such as Missions, Super Free Spins™ and Cash Race, and BRAG, an industry-first concept which allows for the promotion of games via social channels.

iSENSE 2.0+, launched in April 2017, includes a number of industry-leading features, including retina support for crisper visuals, a new minimalistic mobile UI with a sleek and fresh feel, and a new and easy in-game deposit process.

Yggdrasil was the winner of Innovator of the Year at the 2017 International Gaming Awards, Slot Provider of the Year at the 2016 and 2017 EGR B2B Awards, Gaming Software Supplier of the Year at the 2016 International Gaming Awards and Software Rising Star at the 2015 EGR B2B Awards.

Comments