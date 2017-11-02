Pinnacle relaunches feature-packed eSports betting Hub

PRESS RELEASES

Pinnacle.com underlines its position as the leading eSports bookmaker with feature-packed revamp of gaming focused player portal.

Pinnacle.com has underlined its position as the world’s leading eSports bookmaker with the relaunch of its eSports Hub, raising the bar for player engagement in gaming’s most dynamic sector.

Recognising the very specific demands of eSports players and diversity of interest, Pinnacle’s new hub allows users to focus on their preferred game. Users have the option to drill down to see odds panels, in-depth content and schedules for their preferred game while also offering entry level content for those who are new to betting.

“Pinnacle passed the 5 million eSport bet milestone earlier this year, and I was projecting to reach 10 million by January 2018. With the relaunch of our eSports Hub I may have to revise that prediction.” Marco Blume, Trading Director

“Pinnacle has been at the forefront of esports betting since 2010 and we are totally committed to maintaining our position as the global leader in the future. Our new eSports Hub is designed to support this ambition. We have combined our exceptional odds in a user friendly format and published a huge portal of educational content so new and established eSports bettors can develop and improve alongside us.” Harry Lang, Marketing Director

Follow our official Twitter account for the latest news – @PinnacleEsports

Comments