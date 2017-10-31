Greenstone 25 exceeds $10m in online MTTS; Polk receives Silver Play Button

POKER

Johannes “Greenstone25′ Korsar has become the sixth player to exceed $10m in online multi-table tournament earnings, and Doug Polk receives his Silver Play Button award from YouTube.

Johannes “Greenstone25′ Korsar has permission to leave solitary confinement after becoming the sixth player to earn more than $10m playing online multi-table tournaments (MTTs).

The Swedish online pro hit the milestone after a particularly productive session on partypoker saw him beating 145 players in the $530 buy-in High Roller Warm Up Special Edition for $13,514.52, and 4/217 in the $530 buy-in High Roller for $8,390.63 last week.

Here is a breakdown of Korsar’s results courtesy of PocketFives:

$5,849,056 on PokerStars as Greenstone25

$1,358,723 on Full Tilt as Kask123

$1,182,647 on partypoker as SLARVBOGMAJS

$957,528 on PokerStars.fr as poo chien

$498,524 on 888Poker as Trollkonst8

His most significant score was $158,815.65 for taking down a €2,500 buy-in event in the France Championship of Online Poker (FCOOP) back in 2013. Korsar has 7,115 cashes to his name for an average cash of $1,406. Despite earning over $10m, Korsar has never reached world #1 status. His best attempt is sixth; his current world ranking is #15.

The Swede only has three live tournament cashes, but they were significant. Korsar finished fifth in the inaugural 2007 World Series of Poker Europe (WSOPE) Main Event in London for £191,860, and third in the World Poker Tour (WPT) Slovenia Main Event for €48,500 in 2011.

Korsar hit the $10m mark four-years after Chris ‘moorman1′ Moorman became the first player to do so. Since then a further five players have made the grade including Chris ‘Big Huni’ Hunichen who earned his accolade a few weeks ago.

Here is a list of people who have reached $10m in cashes:

1. Chris ‘moorman1’ Moorman – $14,349,355

2. Nicolas ‘PokerKaiser’ Fierro – $10,993,116

3. Sebastian ‘P0cket00’ Sikorski – $10,481,252

4. Bryan ‘bparis’ Paris – $10,336,776

5. Chris ‘Big Huni’ Hunichen – $10,071,374

6. Johannes “Greenstone25’ Korsar – $10,005,027.84

Interestingly, until last week when Natural8 signed Bryan Paris, only Chris Moorman had a sponsorship with an online poker room.

The two players likely to join the $10m club in the next few years are Chris “Gettin Daize” Oliver ($9,678,039) and Shyam “S_dot111” Srinivasan ($9,503,228).

Doug Polk Receives Silver Button for 100,000 YouTube Viewers

Moving swiftly on from one digital milestone to another and Doug Polk has finally received his Silver Play Button award from YouTube for convincing 100,000 subscribers he is worth 20-minutes of their time.

Polk showcased the trophy on his Instagram account, thanking all 149,329 of his subscribers.

The Upswing Poker founder became the first poker player to reach 100,000 YouTube subscribers after producing over 350 videos in the past 17 months.

Finally got my silver play button! Want to thank everyone who has joined the channel along the way. No one had ever achieved this before in poker, and we managed to do it in just under a year. I couldn’t be happier with the over 350 videos produced in the last 17 months, and am looking forward to the the future as well. A post shared by Douglas K Polk (@dougpolkpoker) on Oct 29, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

Comments