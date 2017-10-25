Racing Post announces key appointments

PRESS RELEASES

October, 2017 (London) – Racing Post has announced the appointment of Nikos Kryvossidis as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Kryvossidis takes over from Paul Carse who departed the business earlier this year.

Kryvossidis joins Racing Post from Camelot Global where he was CTO and responsible for the Camelot UK Digital offering. Before Camelot, Nikos worked at Openbet as SVP Technology, where he was responsible for the management of the sportsbook and casino divisions.

The appointment of Kryvossidis as CTO sees Racing Post expand its technology resources and competencies as the business focuses on furthering its digital output. This investment in digital is evident with the recent appointment of Edgardo Savoy in the newly created role of Director of Software Engineering. Savoy joined from Paddy Power Betfair where he held roles across the retail and digital sides of the business.

Racing Post CEO Alan Byrne commented on the appointments: “Having the expertise, flair and skills of both Nikos and Edgardo is a great boost for Racing Post. Both have considerable experience, not only in all technical aspects of our industry but in working for global organisations.”

Nikos Kryvossidis commented: “I am looking forward to working with such a respected brand as Racing Post and building on the company’s recent successes”.

Edgardo Savoy commented: “Racing Post is an amazing brand and the company has a great customer culture. The journey ahead is all about using technology to create value for customers, at pace. It’s exciting.”

Racing Post

Racing Post is a media company which focuses on horseracing, greyhounds, football and sports betting. The company publishes a daily national newspaper, runs multiple websites and award-winning mobile products, including RACINGPOST.com. It also has an iPad newspaper app and a growing B2B division. The business employs approximately 300 permanent staff and also hires freelancers and contractors. In addition to racing-related products, the company is also expanding its digital product range into sports such as football.

Nikos Kryvossidis

Prior to joining Racing Post Nikos was CTO at Camelot Global where he was responsible for the Camelot UK Digital offering, the Premier Lotteries Ireland Technology and Operations as well as the International Lottery Platform development. Before Camelot Nikos worked at Openbet as SVP Technology, where he was responsible for the management of the sportsbook and casino divisions. Nikos also worked at Google where he was EMEA director for Partnership Services and later global director for Content and Commerce. Prior to Google, Nikos was SVP Engineering at Visto/Good, where he was responsible for global engineering and operations for the mobile synchronisation product. Nikos Has also served in Symbian where he was responsible for Messaging, PIM, SyncML, Browsing and Location Based Services. Earlier in his career, he worked for Lucent Technologies in the area of ISUP and ISDN Services. Has also worked as a software engineer on Intelligent Network Services (BNR/Nortel) when AIN 0.1 and CS1 were being developed.

Qualifications

MSc in Computer Science, McGill University, Montreal. BSc in Mathematics, University of Patras, Greece.

Edgardo Savoy

Edgardo has worked in a number of industries and countries over the last 20 years. He started as a Software Engineer and consultant in a Microsoft partner, and his experience spans across telecommunications, travel and gambling. A big advocate of lean practices and Kanban, he prefers to think of engineering teams as methodology agnostic, and rather customer centric. In his own words, “I’m obsessed with customers. Creating an engineering culture that focuses on customers first and technology second is exciting, and always pays off. That’s what I do.”

