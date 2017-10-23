Kambi powers PlayCity’s online Mexico launch

PRESS RELEASES

Partnership between Kambi and Televisa-owned brand strengthened following successful retail roll-out

Kambi has debuted its award-winning Sportsbook in Mexico’s online market after local media giant Televisa and its gaming arm PlayCity unveiled its new sports betting site.

Today’s launch of PlayCityApuestas.com follows last year’s deal between Kambi and Televisa which saw 16 PlayCity land-based casinos furnished with Kambi’s retail product suite.

Following the successful bricks and mortar roll-out, Kambi has integrated its Premium Sportsbook solution into PlayCity’s platform, enabling the product to be offered via online and mobile channels.

PlayCity will support the launch with a social and digital marketing campaign from today (F riday 20 October) while TV and other marketing channels are expected to be deployed from next week.

“I’m delighted that PlayCity is now live with Kambi’s online sports betting solution,” Kristian Nylen, Kambi chief executive, said.

“The response to Kambi’s retail product has illustrated a real thirst among PlayCity players for a high-quality sportsbook offer and we are confident that, together with PlayCity, we can make the online sportsbook an even greater success,” he added.

The PlayCity launch is latest stage in Kambi’s expansion into the burgeoning LATAM market. In June, Kambi signed a deal to provide leading Colombian games of chance operator Corredor Empresarial with a sportsbook for its new BetPlay brand.

