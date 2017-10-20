Aspire Global names Head of Sports in preparation for sportsbook launch

PRESS RELEASES

October 2017 │ Aspire Global, the complete iGaming solution for operators and white labels, has announced the appointment of Morten Hauge as the company’s Head of Sports.

With the imminent launch of ASG’s sports betting product, the company has made extensive efforts to recruit an experienced Head of Sports with the knowledge and ability to leverage this new vertical and to drive growth across numerous key markets.

Hague has a 12-year track record in sports roles at some of the largest iGaming operators, including Unibet, Betfair and Betsson, where his role revolved around creating and implementing a data-driven sports life cycle strategy.

With additional experience in Commercial Activities, CRM, Customer Journey, Trading, Risk Management and Product, Hauge brings a uniquely extensive skillset to the table at a critical juncture in ASG’s rise.

Tsachi Maimon, CEO of Aspire Global said: “It is important for us not only to offer the leading sportsbook product, but also to have top-level talent with the experience necessary to monetise it most effectively. I’m certain that Morten will be a great addition to our team and will contribute greatly to our projected growth, both in terms of sports and overall.”

Morten Hauge added: “I am genuinely honoured to join ASG, and am relishing the opportunity to begin work on creating one of the best sportsbook experiences in the industry, using my extensive experience and knowledge of both client demands and player behaviour.”

