BUSINESS

It’s being reported the UK could enter a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the French and Italian regulators. The Gambling Commission has confirmed nothing but it looks like George Osborne’s changes will move Europe a step closer to a more harmonized marketplace. Jean-Francois Vilotte, ARJEL president, made the remarks to eGR at the iGaming France conference, stating that the agreement is with “the UK authorities”. That could mean either the Gambling Commission or a new regulatory body with Vilotte not confirming if it was either.

Spain will formally join the MOU next week with Vilotte stating the Southern European country will become the third to enter the agreement. It’s unlikely that liquidity will be shared straight away but it’s a big step in that direction. If France also takes a leaf out of the UK’s book in terms of regulation, we might even have to bust out the Tricolore.

NetBet will be France’s newest sports betting brand after the French regulator approved it. Parent company Itechsoft will operate the brand via netbet.fr, netbetsport.fr and netbetpoker.fr. The company is also after one of the much sought after Spanish licences and has filed an application.

Sporting Solutions has extended its baseball coverage ahead of the new MLB season. The B2B software and data services part of the Sporting Index Group has expanded its offering to 45 in-play games per week. In addition, there will be fixed odds prices for 25 markets on the games in real time. Ronnie Whelan, business development director at Sporting Solutions, commented: “The demand for US sports continues to grow, and many more punters are now betting in-play on these sports. As we did with the start of the NFL, NBA and NHL seasons, we have significantly extended our baseball coverage and we expect this to prove very popular with our existing and prospective partners.”

