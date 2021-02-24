A message from Calvin Ayre

In 2009, despite having relinquished any active role in the online gambling industry years earlier, I launched CalvinAyre.com due to my dissatisfaction with the news sites that then dominated discussion of the gaming sector. I found their coverage too deferential to the established giants of the day and too oblivious of the changes I saw looming on the horizon.

I used to do an annual predictions piece for the site, and as far back as 2011 I was predicting a sea change in online payments through the rise of Bitcoin. It’s taken longer than I originally projected, in part because Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision for Bitcoin got hijacked by individuals too wedded to the status quo and their own self-interest. (Just like those gambling media sites CalvinAyre.com sought to dethrone.)

Fortunately, Bitcoin was given new life through Satoshi’s re-emergence – in the more tangible form of Dr. Craig Wright – and the release of Bitcoin SV (BSV), the only technology that remains true to the vision Satoshi outlined in his famous white paper (released one year before CalvinAyre.com’s launch).

But BSV isn’t just a frictionless payments solution; its unparalleled scaling capacity offers heretofore unthinkable possibilities for data management. BSV also heralds the arrival of the Metanet, Dr. Wright’s concept for a protocol that merges data and content for tracking, monetization and ownership in a peer-to-peer system.

I didn’t invent online gambling, but I saw its potential early enough to help shape the industry in ways that allowed it to emerge from the shadows into the mainstream. My support for Dr. Wright’s vision is intended to realize a similar Cambrian explosion of innovation that will leave this world a better place than I found it.

My primary focus may have changed, but you never forget your first love. So for those who came looking for archived CalvinAyre.com gambling articles, they live on [here]. For those looking to learn more about the endless possibilities of BSV – including how it will impact the gambling industry – I encourage you to visit [CoinGeek.com] and join me on my next great adventure.

Who’s up for changing the world?

