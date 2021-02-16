iGaming Academy launches collaboration with Lagos State Lotteries Board

Specialist online training provider iGaming Academy has launched an exclusive collaboration with Lagos State Lotteries Board (LSLB) to offer industry education across Nigeria and West Africa.

The collaboration will set a new standard of gaming education across the region. Courses and training programmes have been designed to educate employees working within the West Africa gaming industry on essential compliance topics such as anti-money laundering (AML) and responsible gambling (RG).

Specialist course content will be localised for the West African market, as well as the specific requirements of individual companies. The program will be run in direct collaboration with LSLB, offering a guarantee of conformity with all relevant regulation and updates.

Over 480 staff from 27 companies in the region have already accessed COVID-19 Readiness training through the new LSLB online portal. The course enables employees to operate safely within workplaces, land-based casinos and retail outlets. The training was provided by iGaming Academy and LSLB to help operators educate their staff on best practise during these difficult times.

Mandatory anti-money laundering (AML) and responsible gambling (RG) online training, built specifically for the West African market, will be launched in the coming weeks. Staff will receive access through the LSLB training portal, via individual accounts. Certificates will be available for download upon successful completion of the training and assessments.

iGaming Academy, part of The Conexus Group, currently trains over 30,000 professionals every year across 100+ companies in 45+ countries. The company specialises on industry-specific compliance and product eLearning and has extensive experience training professionals of all levels within online gaming, land-based casinos, lotteries, and betting shops.

This new collaboration will ensure that gaming companies in West Africa are able to easily access high quality, regulator-approved training content year-round. Training will be available in an interactive online format, and companies will have the option to create a bespoke online learning portal to deploy courses across every location.

The Conexus Group’s other gaming brands, including Pentasia recruitment and Partis consulting, also have extensive experience operating within the African gaming market, as well as worldwide.

Jaime Debono, Managing Director of iGaming Academy said:

“This exclusive collaboration offers operators in West Africa a guaranteed route to conformity with the relevant jurisdictions’ regulations. It’s also future-proofed, with any changes to regulation being applied directly to the training. We’re excited to be bringing a growing portfolio of training for learners in the region.”

Bashir Are, Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State Lotteries Board said:

“This is a landmark achievement for the Board as a pacesetter in the African Gaming Industry. We have forged this collaboration in order to bring our Operators to be at par with international Gaming best practices, with keen focus on continued capacity building for the African Gaming workforce. We are very much excited with our collaboration, with iGaming Academy being a top player in education and training in the gaming industry, we look forward to great achievements together.”