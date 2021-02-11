Premier League preview – Gameweek #24

The best football league in the world returns to action this Saturday and Sunday as some truly huge clashes will thrill football fans around the globe.

Two of the biggest games of the remaining EPL Season take place over the weekend as Leicester City host Liverpool and Manchester City welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Etihad Stadium.

Before we tell you the full fixture list for this weekend’s Premier League fixtures, let’s look at those two games in more details and provide you with some betting odds for a couple of value bets.

Leicester City vs. Liverpool (Saturday, 12.30pm GMT kick-off)

A crunch clash in the battle to finish in the top four, or another walk in the park for the current champions? In recent seasons, The Reds have dominated many teams on the road and at home, but Leicester City more than anyone. Last season’s match at the King Power Stadium effectively ended the race for the title, with second-placed Leicester summarily dismissed 4-0 by the rampant Reds. A defeat would have pulled Leicester to within seven points, but instead a win from Liverpool made the gap an unassailable 13 points.

This season, the clubs are even closer, with Leicester three points clear of Liverpool in 3rd place. A win for the away side would leapfrog them into 3rd place due to their already superior goal difference, but anything other than a win would likely see Liverpool drop out of the top four, with Chelsea and West Ham trailing by just a point in their wake.

With Liverpool’s defence looking all over the place at the moment and manager Jurgen Klopp in a period of private mourning for his mother, who sadly passed away this week, Liverpool don’t look likely to keep a clean sheet against the creativity of players such as Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and Jamie Vardy. By the same token, Liverpool’s front line are firing again and even in their 4-1 home humbling by Manchester City, Mo Salah got on the scoresheet.

Expect goals and be prepared to cash out when the time is right.

Our tips: Over 3.5 goals (15/8) and Correct Score 2-2 (14/1)

Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur (Saturday, 5.30pm GMT kick-off)

This meeting between two teams in opposite form comes just two months before a Wembley meeting before the pair will decide which team lifts the first domestic trophy of the season.

Jose Mourinho will be desperate for Spurs to get something from the game, not least because their top four hopes are hanging by a thread. Top in December, the Lilywhites could go into the game seven points behind Liverpool and Leicester, with this game and one more being in hand.

That makes it even more vital that the North London side shut up shop and play on the break. That’s exactly what they did at White Hart Lane to win the first meeting between the two sides earlier in the season, when Steven Bergwijn and Son Heung-Min scored the only goals of the game.

This time around, Spurs go into the game struggling for form, on the back of an extra time defeat to Everton in midweek and having lost four of their last five fixtures.

With the away side in poor form, it would be easy to assume that City will simply cruise home, but we think it might be a lot closer. Back the half-time draw, before City manage to clinch a late win.

Our tips: Half-time draw/Full-time City win (3/1) & Manchester City to win from behind (8/1)

English Premier League Gameweek 23 Fixtures:

Saturday 13th February

Leicester City vs. Liverpool (12.30pm GMT kick-off)

Crystal Palace vs. Burnley (3pm GMT kick-off)

Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur (5.30pm GMT kick-off)

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa (8pm GMT kick-off)

Sunday 14th February

Southampton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (12 noon GMT kick-off)

West Bromwich Albion vs. Manchester United (2pm GMT kick-off)

Arsenal vs. Leeds United (4.30pm GMT kick-off)

Everton vs. Fulham (7pm GMT kick-off)

Monday 15th February

West Ham United vs. Sheffield United (6pm GMT kick-off)

Chelsea vs. Newcastle United (8pm GMT kick-off)