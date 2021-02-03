New Slots Announcements – February 3, 2021

In the fast-moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Endorphina has kicked this year off strong with its first game of the year – Golden Ox – framed in the most exotic gold and Asian traditions.

Endorphina says that the Golden Ox reveals an authentic oriental world that symbolizes grand wealth and a promising future ahead. It’s seated with the Gods in heaven and has been sent down to Earth to create a new legend of success – if players try hard enough, they’ll be greatly rewarded. The most enchanted mysteries also lay in the ancient golden coins and red envelopes that are etched with fragile flowers.

Golden Ox is an exotic 5-reel, 4-row slot game with 50 pay lines. Scatter symbols count on any position on the reels. For the numbers of Scatter symbols and combinations on each enabled payline, only the highest win is paid. All prizes in the paytable are shown in money or credits depending on the currently selected mode.

Playson gears up to launch with GrandCasino Belarus

Casino software developer Playson has announced a content deal with the leading operator GrandCasino Belarus. Under the agreement, an engrossing set of Playson games will go live with the online casino, including two of the hits in its ever-popular Timeless Fruit Slots portfolio, 5 Super Sevens & Fruits: 6 reels and Diamond Wins: Hold and Win.

iSoftBet welcomes in the Lunar New Year with Book of Cai Shen

iSoftBet, the award-winning online games supplier and content aggregator, is ringing in the Lunar New Year with its latest hit, Book of Cai Shen.

Set deep inside a festive temple, the jovial Chinese God of Wealth is the central character in this ornately designed, immersive and feature filled game.

The 5×3 slot brings all the excitement of a classic ‘book’ genre with some added twists leading to a staggering win potential of up to 11,069x a player’s stake.

East Coast vs West Coast – NOW LIVE!

Ride coast to coast with Nolimit City in East Coast vs West Coast

The award-winning, Malta-based Software Provider, behind some of the most controversial and popular titles in the industry, are at it again. Their last release, San Quentin xWays, which was the first release of the year for the Software Provider, turned out to be a huge success.

As you enter a world midst the golden era of hip hop, you get to enjoy blasting boomboxes, bouncing lowriders, vivid graffiti and some sips of Gin & Juice, while you count your Benjamins and laugh all the way to the bank!

Salsa Technology releases debut slot Pile it Up

Salsa Technology has launched its hotly anticipated inaugural fruit-themed slot title with a twist, Pile it Up. This elegant and colourful HTML5 online slot boasts 5 x 7 floating reels that can form winning fruit piles. Prizes are awarded for piles based on cluster size and the different fruit symbols.

Once a spin lands two or more of the matching fruit adjacent to each other, a pile begins to form and will remain on the reels for subsequent spins. Rewards are paid out as the pile builds to four or more symbols and the total depends on the symbol quantity and value. Piles dissipate if landing on the Electric Fence boundaries, located at random on rows 1 and 7.

High 5 Games Expands Presence in Michigan with PokerStars

Casino games provider grows its footprint in more states with one of the world’s most recognizable iGaming brands

High 5 Games (High 5) Friday announced the start of its U.S. expansion with PokerStars. The online slot provider’s casino games are now available at PokerStars online casino in Michigan. The news comes on the heels of last week’s launch in Michigan with Golden Nugget and BetRivers and marks the first time High 5 Games are available at PokerStars in the United States.

Players at PokerStars in Michigan now have access to some of High 5’s most popular titles, including Triple Double Da Vinci Diamonds and Valley of Fortunes. High 5 titles are integrated directly into PokerStars’ online casino platform and are available to play through desktop and mobile.

Yggdrasil and ReelPlay unearth a real gem in new GIZA Infinity Reels™ slot

Yggdrasil, the leading worldwide publisher of online gambling content, has unveiled its first Infinity Reels™ title, GIZA, deployed in partnership with YG Masters partner ReelPlay and utilising Yggdrasil’s innovative GATI technology.

GIZA Infinity Reels™ is ReelPlay’s second game to be produced through the YG Masters program following the release of Atlantis Megaways™ late last year and features a mesmerising narrative that enables players to explore the land of the Pharaohs and uncover endless wealth in the sands.

New reels can be added infinitely to the stunning slot, with each new reel increasing the multiplier for all symbols’ wins.

Habanero unleashes Mayan spirits with Totem Towers

Developer whisks players off to a pre-Conquistador rainforest

Premium slot and table games provider Habanero is turning back the dial with its latest action-packed title, Totem Towers.

Players can trigger the Totem Tower feature when multiple high or low symbols of the same colour change to multipliers, while those who activate the game’s Line Boost functionality could unlock up to 101 new paylines.

As immersive as it is entertaining, the 6×3 title’s acoustic soundtrack immerses players in the serene sounds of the rainforest, with 10, 15, 25 or 100 free games available to those who land three, four, five or six scatter symbols respectively.

ALC latest to launch IWG’s Progressive Jackpot-enabled e-Instant Games

Jungle Tumble Jackpots delivering strong results for North American lotteries

Instant Win Gaming (IWG), the leading supplier of digital e-Instant games to NASPL/WLA-member lotteries, continues to build momentum with its new progressive jackpot enabled e-Instant games after launching the innovative product with the Atlantic Lottery Corporation (ALC).

The initial success of IWG’s new progressive jackpot enabled e-Instant games has significantly exceeded the company’s expectations, with initial customers Virginia Lottery and New Hampshire Lottery reporting strong results after going live with Jungle Tumble Jackpots at the end of 2020.



INSPIRED LAUNCHES STACKED VALENTINE HEARTS™, AN ONLINE & MOBILE SLOT GAME

Inspired Entertainment, is pleased to announce the launch of Stacked Valentine Hearts™, a Valentine’s Day-themed slot game, available online and on mobile.

Celebrating all things love, Stacked Valentine Hearts is a 5X4 reel, 40-line slot game, offering players an entertaining igaming experience including wilds, mega bonuses and huge potential wins.

With its straight-forward and seamless interface, Stacked Valentine Hearts features a Free Spins bonus round. Players who enter; are awarded with eight Free Spins featuring the four highest paying symbols: Wild, double red hearts, double purple hearts and the double orange iridescent hearts struck with Cupid’s arrow.

NetGame continues its rich vein of form with Zen Zen Cash release

NetGame Entertainment, one of iGaming’s foremost casino software providers, has started the year in style with the release of its Zen Zen Cash slot.

This Oriental-inspired slot is 5 reels and 3 rows, with 243 ways to form combinations on the reels. Players are whisked away to a Far East vista where soothing music and sharp graphics make for a stunning gaming experience.

Zen Zen Cash is packed with cutting-edge features, including Mystery Cloning Reels™, Jackpot, Pick’em Bonus and Free Games. Mystery Cloning Reels™ deliver constant excitement as they transform the reels into gold, and all covered positions reveal the same symbols after the spin stops – except Scatter.

Realistic Games Ramps Up Winning Potential in Take Note

Leading casino content developer Realistic Games is offering players the chance to grab big cash wins with its latest slot, Take Note.

The new 3-reel, 5 win-line game offers a note grabbing bonus round, triggered when landing three Take Note symbols anywhere in view, where players are granted five chances to snatch as many notes as they can.

Once all five rounds are completed, the highest grabbed value is awarded, with a maximum win of up to x1000 the stake.

Set in Realistic’s signature 3D cabinet and available on desktop, phone and tablet, Take Note offers a medium volatility gameplay and incredible payout potential to suit a variety of audiences.

Booongo delivers classic-themed 3 Coins to Hold and Win portfolio

Booongo, the global content developer, has introduced a classic-themed casino game to its hugely popular Hold and Win portfolio with the release of 3 Coins. The 3×3 slot features five paylines and combines the proven slot machine-inspired format with the increasingly popular Hold and Win mechanics to create a gameplay that will appeal to a wide audience.

Featuring familiar symbols such as Lucky 7s, Bars, Bells and X’s, only three lucky coins are required to land on the middle reel to trigger the bonus feature, where the symbols remain fixed in place for the duration of the mode.

Blueprint boosts Power 4 Slots™ series with Tomb of Dead adventure slot

Developer’s popular concept delivers enthralling journey to discover hidden treasures

Blueprint Gaming’s latest slot release to feature the increasingly popular Power 4 Slots™ mechanic takes players on an epic journey to the Tomb of Dead, where mystery and untold riches can be found.

The leading developer’s latest creation brings a twist to the classic Egyptian adventure-themed slot, with the Power 4 Slots™ functionality delivering four active sets of reels and providing more chances of securing Free Spins.

Pragmatic Play Set for a Mystical Adventure in Madame Destiny Megaways

Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the gaming industry, has released a new instalment in the Madame Destiny series with Madame Destiny Megaways™. Pragmatic Play’s 7×6, highly volatile slot utilises the Megaways™ brand and provides players with 200,704 ways to win.

Immersed in Madame Destiny’s mystical realm, the mysterious soundtrack and enchanting visuals build suspense as players search for riches. The latest title from Pragmatic Play follows the route of Great Rhino and The Dog House, taking a top-performing title from its existing portfolio and adding a host of new features, as well as the Megaways™ reel layout.

Fill your basket with sweet wins in NetEnt’s Fruit Shop Megaways™

Upgraded fruity feast gets general release after successful Betsson Group exclusive launch

Almost a decade on from the introduction of Fruit Shop, the new 6-reel video slot is packed with Free Spins and Multipliers, and takes the gameplay of the 2011 hit to a whole new level with the Megaways™ payout mechanic.

During every spin in the main game and bonus round the number of symbols landing on each reel is randomly chosen, resulting in a varying number of Megaways™ up to 117,649 for a thrilling slot experience with big winning potential.

Pronet Gaming adds Fazi Interactive content

Platform provider’s casino offering expands with new partnership

Next-generation platform provider Pronet Gaming has added Fazi Interactive content to its comprehensive casino offering.

The online division of the leading slots and electronic roulette machine manufacturer, Fazi’s rich array of games includes new releases Book of Spells Deluxe, Crystal Hot 40 Deluxe and Jazzy Fruits, in addition to its virtual roulette offering including Roulette, VIP Roulette and Lux Roulette.