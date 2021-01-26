Who will be relegated from the English Premier League?

Winning the Premier League is a genuine dream for at least seven teams this season, but for the other 13 sides in contention every week, staying up to play in next season’s EPL is the biggest target at the start of the season.

Facing the Drop

On the face of it, for any of the current bottom three to survive would be a surprise and this is reflected in the betting odds, with Sheffield United (1/16), West Bromwich Albion (2/9) and Fulham (10/11) the three favourites for the drop. That’s without looking at the form table, however, which should change your approach instantly.

As resolute as Chris Wilder has been in his defence of Sheffield United, The Blades have looked out of their depth this season and going into the second half of the campaign are yet to reach double figures in terms of league points. That bodes terribly for their survival hopes, not least because the second half of last season for the Yorkshire club was poor compared to their early season form, which essentially kept them up. Having just one victory in their last 22 Premier League fixtures, a lack of serious firepower up front and no money to buy themselves out of trouble, Sheffield United will be playing Championship football next season.

This is what happened when Sheffield United and Fulham played out a tame 1-1 draw earlier in the season at Bramall Lane and it’s a great example of two poor sides failing to capitalize on the others weaknesses to claim three vital points.

Picking the Other Two Relegated Teams

While West Bromwich Albion and Fulham are currently in the relegation places, the latter have games in hand on the teams above them, such as Newcastle United (2/1) and Brighton (11/2). Of those two teams, it’s easy to point the finger at The Magpies for now, with Newcastle on an awful run.

Beyond the immediate nature of Newcastle’s problems, however, they have an expensive side packed with quality and either Steve Bruce will get the best out of them or he will be replaced, and the Toon Army will see a ‘novelty’ bounce by their side if a new man takes over.

Far more likely to sink are Brighton (11/2) and we think Graham Potter’s side might land themselves in a relegation scrap that they may not be ready for. In the absence of Tariq Lamptey, The Seagulls’ attacking flair is no substitute for the resolution that, say, a Sam Allardyce side has, and while West Brom have an awful total of just 11 points so far, that’s only a couple of wins behind Brighton and at the present moment, The Baggies look more than capable of making that up.

With sides such as Burnley (9/2) and Crystal Palace (14/1) both not great but too good to sink this season, we think it will eventually be Brighton, Fulham and Sheffield United to be relegated. A treble on those three teams to be relegated pays at around 12/1.

Team to Be Relegated from the 2020/21 English Premier League:

Sheffield United -1/16

West Bromwich Albion – 2/9

Fulham – 10/11

Newcastle United – 2/1

Burnley – 9/2

Brighton & Hove Albion – 11/2

Crystal Palace – 14/1

Wolves – 33/1