Midweek Premier League preview

After a tumultuous weekend in the F.A. Cup, Frank Lampard lost his role as Chelsea manager, the holders Arsenal were knocked out and Liverpool suffered another defeat, this time at the hands of their bitter rivals, Manchester United.

With the Premier League returning in midweek with a full programme of 10 fixtures, which sides will be looking to move up the table and which others will be glancing over their shoulders nervously?

West Bromwich Albion vs. Manchester City (Tuesday, 8.15pm GMT kick-off)

A tricky tie for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side, not least because Kevin De Bruyne will miss the game after a hamstring problem sent the Belgian assist machine to the injury room at the Eithad for between four and six weeks.

Without De Bruyne, City don’t look the same side and while they have plenty of craft in the form of diminutive midfielder playmakers Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan, the ability KDB has to kick-start moves will cost them. The Baggies are likely to defend deep and prioritise set pieces. While City have defended well in recent weeks, they’ve still lost three times this season and we think West Brom might be the last side they want to face. The odds that are on offer for a home victory are just too big to turn down in a two-horse race.

Our tip: West Bromwich Albion to win (17/1)

Everton vs. Leicester City (Wednesday, 8.15pm GMT kick-off)

This will be a really close affair at Goodison Park between two very evenly matched sides. Carlo Ancelotti has turned Everton into more of a potent force and toughened up a little of their soft centre, while Brendan Rodgers has masterminded a massive transformation at Leicester City.

Both teams could conceivably finish in the top four, but it’s unlikely that more than one of them make it given the quality of the teams around them. This game could therefore be vitally important to each club’s respective position in the table come May and we can’t see either side dominating.

Leicester lost at home to Everton earlier in the season and will miss Jamie Vardy. They have James Maddison, however, and we think the former Norwich City midfielder will again conjure up at least an assist to help the away side leave Merseyside with a point.

Our tip: The Draw (12/5)

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool (Thursday, 8pm GMT kick-off)

Liverpool’s late winner in the reverse fixture in mid-December seems an awfully long time ago when actually, the reverse match-ups of these fixtures were only played five weeks ago. On that day, Roberto Firmino seemed to send a message to the rest of the Premier League that Liverpool’s cut-throat efficiency was there for all to see and that Jurgen Klopp’s men would not relinquish their grip on the title easily.

As we now know, this was something of a false dawn. The Reds haven’t won in their last six games and their only victory in 2021 was against Aston Villa’s depleted F.A. Cup side featuring several 17-year-olds.

Can that change against Spurs side who know that they can go above Liverpool with a home win? In a word, no. Jose Mourinho rested many of his stars at Wycombe in the F.A. Cup on Monday night and while nothing is guaranteed, Spurs are terrific odds to win a game where they go into it know that their opponents are struggling. It’s not very often that the Portuguese in the opposite dugout to Jurgen Klopp on Thursday night passes up those sorts of opportunities.

Our tip: Tottenham Hotspur to win (23/10)

If you back all three of our tips above in a treble, then you should be getting odds of around 200/1. Good luck and always gamble responsibly!

English Premier League Midweek Fixtures:

Tuesday 26th January

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United (6pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: The Draw (9/4)

Newcastle United vs. Leeds United (6pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Leeds to win and both teams to score (5/2)

Southampton vs. Arsenal (8.15pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Under 2.5 goals (10/11)

Wednesday 27th January

Burnley vs. Aston Villa (6pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Correct Score 1-1 (6/1)

Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (6pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Chelsea to score over 2.5 goals (5/2)

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Fulham (7.30pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Fulham to win (11/4)

Manchester United vs. Sheffield United (8.15pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Anthony Martial to score at any time (6/4)

Thursday 28th January

