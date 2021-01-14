Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – January 14, 2021

In the fast-moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

BetConstruct’s White Label Package to Power BetShah

The online operator BetShah integrates products from gaming and sports betting software provider BetConstruct.

Huge selection of 45,000+ monthly live matches, 10+ casino games played in real time with skilled dealers and thousands of slot games integrated to a single BetConstruct platform are available now to BetShah and their players.

Additionally, the operator receives supportive promotional tools for the casino to grow and strengthen their player base and overall website engagement.

BtoBet Announces agreement with FTP Specialists Imprexis Gaming

BtoBet has announced a partnership with free-to-play sports-game specialists Imprexis Gaming. The agreement will see BtoBet offer to all its partners Imprexis Gaming’s FTP games portfolio across sporting events in different markets allowing them to register better results in terms of player acquisition retention and engagement.

Content in the offering will include games based on football, cricket, basketball, tennis, esports and also novelty bets, with all titles to be tailored specifically for each market where they are rolled out.

BetGames.TV kicks off 2021 in UK with Novibet deal

Surge in global demand for BetGames.TV’s products continues into new year

BetGames.TV, has joined forces with Novibet in a deal to supply the popular UK site with its full stable of award-winning products.

Under the deal, Novibet’s players will now have access to BetGames.TV’s strongest performing titles, including the studio’s revamped Bet on Poker, as well as Wheel of Fortune, War of Bets and its innovative twist on Texas Hold’em poker, 6+ Poker.

With the integration set to take place via Iforium’s platform, BetGames.TV’s products have proven themselves as an essential revenue driver across Europe during last year’s cancellation of live sport.

Hugely popular with both players and operators alike, the studio is able to offer a winning combination of low-spend and extended playing sessions for players, as well as far greater margins than competing products across live dealer, lottery and casino.

ORYX Gaming’s content catalogue live with Betway

ORYX Gaming, has seen its entire RGS portfolio go live with Betway via ORYX Hub.

Betway is a leading global operator of online sports betting and casino and is licensed in several key jurisdictions.

With new legislation entering into force in Germany in 2021, the country presents a great opportunity for both parties and ORYX’s content has been designed to be fully compliant with the latest German transition period guidelines and will also be ready for the next wave of requirements.

ORYX’s portfolio includes games from its exclusive RGS studios such as GAMOMAT, Kalamba Games, Givme Games, Golden Hero, CandleBets, Peter & Sons and Arcadem and will initially be available to expectant players in the .com and German markets.

Nolimit City´s portfolio bolsters Casino Secret´s slots library

2021 starts off with a bang as Nolimit City and Casino Secret enter a new partnership

The Malta based Software provider, Nolimit City, is excited to announce their first partnership of 2021, as they’re entering a brand-new deal with none less the MGA licensed, Casino Secret, who just went live with the full portfolio of Nolimit City games.

The partnership comes just after Nolimit´s first big game release of the year, San Quentin xWays®, which has turned out to be a controversial game even before its release.

GGPoker’s Launches Flip & Go Tournaments

Players flip straight into the money and a slower-paced final phase

GGPoker today reveals Flip & Go, the poker room’s latest unique tournament variant.

Designed to make tournament play much more exciting by introducing some innovative twists, Flip & Go tournaments allow players to purchase extra buy-ins at registration and sit down with up to ten times the default starting chip stack.

Once underway, the Flip & Go kicks off with a fast-paced flipout phase in which participants are dealt three hole cards and must discard one before hands are completed. Bonus chips will be added to the stacks of those who are dealt certain three-card poker hands, such as straights and flushes.

Spinola Gaming in Discussions with US Lottery Partners

Spinola Gaming, the world’s leading lottery software provider announces US lottery operators and software solution providers have started discussions to utilise Spinola Gaming’s Connex: Lottery Management System, and its portfolio of games to upgrade their platforms for the new digital age.

Players across the United States will soon be able to play 70+ of the biggest lottery games from across the world, plus a portfolio of digitized scratch cards and instant games via our new US partners. The company’s Lottery Management System, Connex was also a key factor behind many US iGaming B2B Providers’ and operators’ interests during the discussions.

Aspire Global Expands Partnership with 888Casino to Portgual

Aspire Global’s Pariplay has signed a partnership for games with 888 Holdings, covering Portugal. The partnership expands 888casino and Pariplay’s existing relationship, which has already seen 888 offer exciting titles by Pariplay for its UK, Romanian and Italian customers.

On 26 November 2020, Aspire Global announced that Pariplay, a leading game studio and game aggregator, will be going live in the Spanish market with 888casino, a multi-award-winning online casino.

Amatic to supply its casino content to CasinoEngine network of operators

EveryMatrix inks new casino aggregation deal with established supplier Amatic. The new partnership will see Amatic’s casino content being distributed to CasinoEngine’s extensive network of Tier-1 operators.

Established in 1993, Amatic has a long history of excellence in both land-based and online casino verticals. Their highly requested content will now be made available in markets such as the UK, Malta, Spain, Sweden, Greece, Colombia, Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Romania, Belarus, and Germany.

CasinoEngine, the iGaming Integration and Productivity Platform, features the most extensive casino content in the industry, with more than 11,500 titles from 175 providers. Amatic is a welcomed and notable addition to the existing portfolio, their exciting content being highly requested by CasinoEngine operators in several jurisdictions.

Paysafe’s NETELLER launches new business and consumer features

Digital payments service enhances business portal for merchants alongside fresh new ‘look and feel’, upgraded mobile app and other consumer features

NETELLER, the digital payments service from Paysafe, a leading integrated payments platform, has launched a raft of new features to enhance the user experience for both its business customers and consumers.

NETELLER merchant customers can now benefit from upgrades to the NETELLER Business Portal including enhanced transaction history reporting and the ability to access multiple wallets, operations and data easily, all from a single place. The enhanced portal provides an optimum user experience.

For consumers, the NETELLER mobile app has a new and streamlined design with a focus on easy navigation. Additional features enabling users to send or spend money easily on the go include the ability to hold multiple currencies in one account; a detailed transaction history to make it simpler to look up past purchases ; new cryptocurrency features, such as the option to automate the buying and selling of cryptocurrencies; and more deposit options, which include Paysafe’s Rapid Transfer as well as its paysafecard and Paysafecash eCash solutions. The app is now also available in four additional languages: Spanish, French, Italian and Brazilian Portuguese.

Playson strengthens position across the globe with Pixel.bet

Provider extends reach in key international markets with major deal

Casino software developer Playson has signed an agreement to supply the prominent operator Pixel.bet with its games.

The deal sees Playson’s thrilling slot titles, including popular classics such as Rise of Egypt Deluxe and Buffalo Power: Hold and Win as well as the recent smash-hit Legend of Cleopatra: Megaways, integrated with Pixel.bet’s offering.

The content developer’s latest commercial agreement follows a productive period in which it has unveiled a range of premium quality slot releases, including the most recent addition to its renowned Solar series, Solar King.

ESA Gaming expands Italian footprint with Scommettendo partnership

Innovative games provider ESA Gaming has further enhanced its presence in Italy after striking a deal with local operator Scommettendo.

The operator’s customers will soon have access to ESA’s growing EasySwipe™ portfolio of lightweight HTML5 mobile-first titles designed to offer cross-sell capabilities to sportsbook operators.

Scommettendo is an Italian operator with over 10 years’ experience that holds a substantial share of the Italian online market. It provides a complete iGaming platform with a premium games offering to its growing customer base.

STS secures exclusive rights to LVision’s BetBooster in Poland

Market leader adds flagship AI-driven bet stimulation tool describing it as a “significant technological step”

Market leading betting and gaming brand STS has secured the exclusive rights to LVision’s BetBooster in Poland, a unique data-driven product that provides unrivalled levels of player engagement and revenues.

STS is the largest operator in Poland with almost 50% market share, according to latest figures from the country’s regulator. The company has the exclusive rights to BetBooster in Poland and described the integration as “a significant step in the technological development of the company”.

LVision’s flagship BetBooster product is a fully automated, data-driven sports insights service based on historical data, live incidents, and AI analysis, covering both pre-match and in-play. Delivered as a widget or as a sports data feed, the product fully integrates with bet slips providing brands with instant bet stimulation and their customers with the ultimate betting technology and real-time markets and offers.

BetBooster currently covers tennis, soccer and basketball with more sports to be added throughout 2021 including cricket, esports and more.

Habanero boosts 2021 Italian reach with BLOX

Market leading studio signs with dynamic operator and platform supplier

Premium slots and table games provider Habanero has partnered with Italy-based BLOX in a deal that cements its position among the territory’s most popular gaming brands.

The multi-award nominated supplier’s coveted suite of 100+ games will launch with Blox Ltd under the agreement, allowing the operator to introduce high-performing Habanero hits to its fast-growing audience.

NetBet To Add BlueRibbon’s Gamification Solution

Leading online gaming operator NetBet has signed a new partnership deal with B2B marketing provider BlueRibbon. Through the agreement, NetBet will integrate BlueRibbon’s gamification solutions across its digital B2C gaming assets. NetBet is a top online gaming destination for players in regulated countries, including the UK, Romania, Greece, Germany, and Ireland. The iGaming operator is well-known for continually adding new content and features to its offering, keeping players coming back for more. The addition of BlueRibbon’s solution will complement this objective and enhance NetBet’s ability to distinguish itself as an industry leader.