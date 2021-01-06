Sports gamblers begin to show their predictions for the Super Bowl

The NFL regular season is in the books and the playoffs are set to begin this weekend. With the final lineup of teams now established, it’s time for sports gamblers to dig in and place their bets on who will make it to the Super Bowl. There were certainly plenty of futures bets made throughout the season that, if they hold up, will have awesome payouts, but the picture is now clearer and the final race to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on February 7 is going to be a good one.

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV last year and entered this season ready to defend that title. They’ve done a good job, too, and are favorites to win their second consecutive title. William Hill is giving them +150 to be crowned champs again, while the Westgate SuperBook is giving them +175. Bodog is giving them +200, PointsBet has them at longer odds, at +220, and BetMGM lists them at +240. The Chiefs, with their AFC-leading 14-2 record, get a first-round bye in the postseason and home-field advantage, and are getting a lot of support from gamblers.

On the NFC side of the house, the Green Bay Packers are receiving a lot of attention and, should they make it to the Super Bowl, could give the Chiefs a hard time. The Packers took the top seed in the conference after a 13-3 season and William Hill has them listed at +500 to win the big game. PointsBet is a little more confident, giving them +450, and the SuperBook puts them way out there at +600. Bodog thinks the Packers have a chance – although not as good as the Chiefs – and puts the line at +433 and BetMGM has them at +550.

The Chiefs have a lot of talent on the roster that was carried over from last year. However, they have also run into a little difficulty at times this year, which could be an issue in the postseason. PointsBet Senior Sports Content Analyst Andrew Mannino told Casino.org, “The Packers have an easier path through the NFC than anybody in the AFC, with the Chiefs having to deal with the Bills and the Ravens and the Steelers. In the NFC, Seattle’s a very good team, New Orleans is a very good team. But I think this is shaping up to be Green Bay’s conference.”

These aren’t the only two teams that could make it all the way, of course, and several others are deep in the running. The New Orleans Saints have had an excellent season, taking the NFC South for the fourth consecutive year. They’re getting around +700-800 at the books, though, while Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sit at about +900. This has already been a wild NFL season with a number of surprise finishes, which means anything is still possible. The AFC and NFC Wild Card games will be held this weekend, and sports gamblers will definitely be glued to their TVs the entire time.