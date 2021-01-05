Our top tips for getting in shape for 2021

It’s that time of year that we talk about the top fitness tips for getting into shape. Learning how to make your fitness resolutions stick can be a dicey proposition; the mind is willing, but the body is a different story. While there’s no foolproof plan for losing the holiday love handles, the fitness tips below will put you on the right track.

Write your goals down

Writing down your goals is one of the first steps committing to a new you. Putting your goals on paper is almost like writing a contract with yourself, it’s there to remind you what the end game is. Writing down your goals gives you a sense of accountability and commitment

Make your goals realistic

You have to accept the fact that you won’t look like a Marvel action hero after a week on the treadmill. You need to respect the process by striking a balance between work and family commitments. Many people have the best intentions in January but end up giving up by the middle of February because of the results. Getting back in shape is a marathon, not a sprint and you won’t see the results of your hard work after a week or two. Good fitness is about striking a healthy balance between your diet and daily exercise.

Download an app

There’s no shortage of fitness apps to help you keep track of your fitness goals; at last count, there were over 231,000 health and fitness-related apps on the iTunes store. There’s an app for every type of physical activity on the market. Strava is a big hit amongst those who love running and hiking, but look for an app that aligns with your long-term goals and helps you transition into some healthy habits. Just remember apps are only as good as the data that you give them.

Cut back on alcohol

Science has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that beer does not help you lose weight. Alcohol will stop your body from burning fat, especially around your belly. Late night drinkers are also prone to snacking while drinking. If you are looking for some inspiration on cutting back your alcohol in-take then watch the interview with Lee Davey as he talks about his project 1000 Days Sober.

Meditate

I was sceptical on the concept of meditation until I saw my 10-year-old fall asleep one-night listening to a track on the Calm app. Meditation clears the mind, creates focus and will help you relieve stress. It’s a daily habit that needs to be worked into the start and end of your day that will help you focus on your goals and stop you from looking for stress relief in the kitchen.

Eat Smarter

Your diet will help you determine how fast you see the results that you are looking for. Sugar and fried food are some of the biggest fitness killers. You’re more likely to see some progress with some healthy eating. If cooking isn’t your forte, then consider investing in a meal delivery service to put you on the right track.

Don’t go it alone



One of the more difficult aspects of getting in shape is finding a partner to keep you accountable. Getting in the gym isn’t a team sport but finding a partner who shares similar goals will help keep you on track. A club or joining a group training session with a Personal Trainer is just another handy way of helping you stay in shape throughout the year.