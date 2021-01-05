Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – January 5, 2021

In the fast-moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Swintt and Mobilt agree partnership agreement

Swintt, the Malta-based game provider, have announced a new partnership agreement with innovative operator Mobilt.

The agreement enables the distribution of Swintt’s product suite to Mobilt’s popular casino brand Fortune Legends.

Swintt’s selection of land-based games popular in gaming halls across Europe are available, including top performing games like Master of Books, Seven Seven and Sinbad’s Oddysey. Players on Fortune Legends will also soon be able to enjoy Swintt’s proprietary games on the casino, which are powered by the SwinttGamify promotional suite.

Rush Street Interactive to Ring Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange

Rush Street Interactive, one of the fastest-growing online casino and sports betting gaming companies in the United States, today announced that members of RSI’s executive leadership team, Board of Directors and a representative cross-section of RSI employees will ring The Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Mobilt are a young, dynamic operator with a focus on delivering innovative solutions to enhance the online casino industry. The first Mobilt brand Fortune Legends is popular with players due to its cashback and zero wagering promotions.

GGPoker’s GGCare Takes The Sting Out Of Bad Luck

Daily $30,000 tournaments reward players that experience bad beats, coolers or suckouts

GGPoker today unveils the poker room’s newest signature promotion: GGCare.

The daily promotion rewards players that suffer bad beats, coolers or suckouts at cash game tables. These players are automatically registered into a daily $30,000 GGCare Flipout tournament. The Flipout tournaments run the following day and pay out cash.

The amount of chips players receive for the Flipout tournament depends on how unlucky they are, as determined by a proprietary big-data algorithm.

New Hampshire Lottery Goes Live with IWG’s Progressive Jackpot-enabled e-Instant Games

Instant Win Gaming (IWG) announces the New Hampshire Lottery has become the latest lottery to launch the company’s progressive jackpot enabled e-Instant games.

Players across the state of New Hampshire can now play Jungle Tumble Jackpots, the first game to feature IWG’s progressive jackpot technology. The game features three in-game jackpots – a mini jackpot expected to be awarded multiple times each day, a mid-tier jackpot expected to be awarded weekly, and a top-prize jackpot expected to be awarded once per month.

Pragmatic Play Enters Croatia with Novomatic’s Admiral Casino

Pragmatic Play, has launched its entire slots offering with Admiral Casino, part of the acclaimed Novomatic Group.

The Croatian operator will have access to Pragmatic Play’s expansive portfolio of slot content, including fan-favourites like Wolf Gold and Sweet Bonanza.

As well as access to the provider’s impressive games collection, Admiral’s customers will also be able to use Pragmatic Play’s leading gamification toolkit, Enhance, which is proven to increase player engagement and retention.

Getting spicy with Kindred and Leander

Kindred Group becomes the latest operator to launch with Chili Con Carnage

MLeander Games is super-excited to announce that Kindred Group has signed up with its latest game Chili Con Carnage. Players with Kindred Group brands will feel hot, hot, hot when they get to play Leander’s brand-new slot. Game features that are certain to spice things up include random wild card features, stacked wild cards, win multipliers and a special ‘feel the burn’ free spins round.

Playson gears up for German market entry with Ously Games

Supplier nets social casino deal with exciting regional brand

Casino software developer Playson has announced an agreement to launch its content with the German social casino operator, Ously Games.

The deal will allow an immersive selection of Playson games, including Buffalo Power: Hold and Win, Zeus: Thunder Reels and the recent hit Solar King, to be integrated with SPINARENA, Ously Games’ social casino brand.