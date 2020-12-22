Carabao Cup quarter-final preview

The quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup take place over the next couple of days and with a couple of Championship sides aiming to shock the established Premier League forces, we’ll know who make the semi-finals by the end of Wednesday evening in the United Kingdom.

Where is the sportsbetting value in the games ahead, however? Let’s take a look at each side’s chances and find some decent value bets to go for.

Brentford vs. Newcastle United (5.30 GMT kick-off)

The first game to take place will light up the Brentford Community Stadium as twilight descends in West London. Brentford host Newcastle United and far from it being a shock prediction that The Bees will win, bookies are buzzing about their chances, to the extent that the Championship side are favourites.

With The Magpies seeing both Jamaal Lascelles and Allan Saint-Maximin sidelined with long-term COVID complications, it could be a long night in West London for Steve Bruce’s side and while they have a lot of heart, they have a wiped-out squad and could probably do with not facing a semi-final and final of this tournament in the New Year.

Our tip: Ivan Toney to score and Brentford to win (15/8)

Arsenal vs. Manchester City (8pm GMT kick-off)

Let’s face facts – Manchester City are going to win this game. Mikel Arteta’s side triumphed against Pep Guardiola’s Citizens in last season’s F.A. Cup semi-final and that was a painful defeat for the Catalan. Revenge is a dish best served lukewarm, because tonight, it’s on the menu. Expect to see more of this from The Gunners’ long-suffering fans.

City could get a hatful and will fancy their chances against an Arsenal side which have lost five and drawn two of their most recent seven games. With no Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang available, Arteta’s side are rightly long shots, and we back City to get the win.

Our tip: Manchester City to score 3+ goals (7/4)

Stoke City vs. Tottenham Hotspur (5.30pm)

The least likely place for an upset according to the bookies is at the home of The Potters as the Britannia Stadium sees Stoke welcome Spurs. Jose Mourinho will want his Tottenham team to get the job done with the minimum of fuss, with the Carabao Cup (or EFL Cup) easily The Lilywhites’ best chance of silverware this season.

While Spurs are rightly favourites, we think Stoke will score, with the Portuguese Spurs manager sure to make a few changes with the 27th December meeting with Wolves in the Premier League on his mind after consecutive defeats in the division.

Our tip: Spurs to win with both sides to score (19/10)

Everton vs. Manchester United (8pm GMT kick-off)

It looks very much as if both sides will be going for victory with strong sides in this clash between the 1995 F.A. Cup finalists. That day, Paul Rideout scored the only goal as The Toffees made sure United’s dreams of a league and cup double died on the vine just a few days after the final day disaster of the 1994/95 Premier League season.

While United went again and have won dozens of trophies since that day, the Goodison Park side haven’t repeated that success in the quarter of a century since that day and Carlo Ancelotti will be desperate to become the man who ends that run.

Thanks to that motivation and the fact that Everton are likely to make less changes with a game against Sheffield United on Boxing Day – the same day United travel to Leicester City – we’ll go for a tight Toffees win.

Our tip: Everton to win by one goal (17/4)

Current Odds to win League Cup:

Manchester City – 15/8

Tottenham Hotspur – 15/4

Manchester United – 11/2

Everton – 8/1

Arsenal – 8/1

Newcastle United – 20/1

Brentford – 33/1

Stoke City – 75/1